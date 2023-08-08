Drake Disses Fan Wearing Yeezys At Milwaukee Show

Drake is in the midst of his It's All A Blur tour and took the time to throw some shade at a fan in the audience wearing Yeezys at last Friday's show.

The 36-year-old rapper performed in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on August 4 and complimented a fan in the audience from the stage.

"My man I like the fitted hat with the blue tee, yeah, I feel you dog, you look good," he said in a clip circulating on social media. "Even though you got those Yeezys on, you still look good." The crowd erupted into laughter, then Drake added, "You still look good.”

Yeezys are Ye's (also known as Kanye West) shoe brand from his partnership with Adidas. The company ended its contract with Ye last year after he made several antisemitic comments.

The two rappers reportedly began feuding in 2018 when fellow rapper, Pusha T, first accused Drake of using a ghostwriter then later revealed he had a child with adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake believed West had some kind of involvement in the revelation. "That's where all of this stems from," Drake said on Rap Radar podcast. "It's all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that there's something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can't fix it for him. It just is what it is."

West made his first concert appearance since making antisemitic remarks at Travis Scott's show in Rome on Monday, performing "Praise God" and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing."

"There is no Utopia without Kanye West," Scott shouted on stage. "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West."