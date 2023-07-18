Drake ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Bras Weren’t Thrown At Him on Stage

Drake's It's All A Blur tour made two stops in Montreal this past weekend, but the shows didn't quite live up to the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper's expectations.

Between songs, he addressed the Bell Centre crowd. "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," said Drake, before quickly warning the fans, "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and sh--."

Two weeks ago on the opening night of his tour in Chicago, Drake was hit in the arm by a phone a fan threw on stage. The 36-year-old rap star is just one in the recent trend of musicians being hit by fan-thrown objects while performing.

In a following show, he set a new stage rule of "if you're gonna throw sh-- up here, just make it bras only please." Fans followed through with the request in other cities, but it seems Montreal left Drake wanting more.

"Just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something," he told the crowd. "I didn't see no bras tonight."

Drake began his 56-stop It's All a Blur Tour in July which will continue through October. The rapper is also teasing new music while on the road.

"I got an album coming out real soon for y'all, it's called For All The Dogs," he told a crowd earlier this month, though no official release date has been announced.