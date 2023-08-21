Drake showed off his fast-thinking when a fan tossed the artist's poetry book at him onstage. "The Motto" rapper was at the Chase Center for his recent San Francisco stop of his It's All a Blur Tour when the moment happened.

As seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media, Drake's newly-released poetry book Titles Ruin Everything was thrown at him during his performance.

Drake impressively caught the book with one hand before stating over the microphone, "You're lucky I'm quick."

"I would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face," he added.

While throwing a book at Drake might be a bad idea, he's made it clear receiving bras while onstage is a welcome gesture (unless his son is around).

His father, Dennis Graham, joined in on the fun during Drake's stop in Los Angeles earlier this month. During that show, the "Passionfruit" singer picked up a bra with cup sizes the length of his torso.

"This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road," he commented as he held up the bra on stage and the audience laughed. "I don't know if I even wanna see it 'cause then I'll believe that aliens exist."

Later in the show, Drake learned the bra was a prank his father, Dennis Graham, set up. "Oh this is from my dad?" he asked. "Oh this is from my father, my father made this for me."

He then read an accompanying note: "'Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you. I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!' What's wrong with this man?"