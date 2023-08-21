Drake showed off his fast-thinking when a fan tossed the artist's poetry book at him onstage. "The Motto" rapper was at the Chase Center for his recent San Francisco stop of his It's All a Blur Tour when the moment happened.
As seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media, Drake's newly-released poetry book Titles Ruin Everything was thrown at him during his performance.
Drake impressively caught the book with one hand before stating over the microphone, "You're lucky I'm quick."
"I would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face," he added.
While throwing a book at Drake might be a bad idea, he's made it clear receiving bras while onstage is a welcome gesture (unless his son is around).
His father, Dennis Graham, joined in on the fun during Drake's stop in Los Angeles earlier this month. During that show, the "Passionfruit" singer picked up a bra with cup sizes the length of his torso.
- Drake ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Bras Weren’t Thrown At Him on Stage
- Drake Releases His First Poetry Book, ‘Titles Ruin Everything’
- Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is Around
- Drake Announces ‘Album Coming Out Real Soon’ at Opening Night of Tour
- Drake Hit By Fan’s Phone Onstage at Chicago Tour Kickoff
- Drake Defends Pink Nail Polish Amongst Homophobic Backlash
"This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road," he commented as he held up the bra on stage and the audience laughed. "I don't know if I even wanna see it 'cause then I'll believe that aliens exist."
Later in the show, Drake learned the bra was a prank his father, Dennis Graham, set up. "Oh this is from my dad?" he asked. "Oh this is from my father, my father made this for me."
He then read an accompanying note: "'Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you. I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!' What's wrong with this man?"
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment