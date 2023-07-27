Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Purse on Stage: ‘This Is a Terrible Idea’ - The Messenger
Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Purse on Stage: ‘This Is a Terrible Idea’

'You really didn't think that through,' the musician told the fan in video captured of the moment

Taylor Henderson
Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake went out with a bang — or, rather... a bag! — as he wrapped up his three-night run at Madison Square Garden.

After the "Massive" rapper was hit by a phone on opening night of his It's All A Blur Tour, Drake encouraged fans to only barrage him with their bras.

But on Wednesday, the musician got something unexpected when one fan threw their purse. Videos of the moment have spread across social media.

"I have no use for this by the way," he said, picking up the bag. "Why would you throw your purse up here? You don't have a life?"

The arena laughed as Drake continued, "You don't have a life that you need to attend to? Your ID and sh--? Why would you throw this? This is a terrible idea."

He then instructed the fan who threw the purse: "Take this back. You don't have work to go to tomorrow or something?"

"You really didn't think that through," Drake concluded.

Earlier this month, Drake announced that a new album, titled For All The Dogs, would soon be released. "I know it's summertime," he said, "I gotta give you sh--."

