Drake went out with a bang — or, rather... a bag! — as he wrapped up his three-night run at Madison Square Garden.
After the "Massive" rapper was hit by a phone on opening night of his It's All A Blur Tour, Drake encouraged fans to only barrage him with their bras.
But on Wednesday, the musician got something unexpected when one fan threw their purse. Videos of the moment have spread across social media.
"I have no use for this by the way," he said, picking up the bag. "Why would you throw your purse up here? You don't have a life?"
- Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’
- Drake Hit By Fan’s Phone Onstage at Chicago Tour Kickoff
- Drake Announces ‘Album Coming Out Real Soon’ at Opening Night of Tour
- Drake ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Bras Weren’t Thrown At Him on Stage
- Drake Defends Pink Nail Polish Amongst Homophobic Backlash
The arena laughed as Drake continued, "You don't have a life that you need to attend to? Your ID and sh--? Why would you throw this? This is a terrible idea."
He then instructed the fan who threw the purse: "Take this back. You don't have work to go to tomorrow or something?"
"You really didn't think that through," Drake concluded.
Earlier this month, Drake announced that a new album, titled For All The Dogs, would soon be released. "I know it's summertime," he said, "I gotta give you sh--."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul And Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’Entertainment
- Grimes Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Jon Gosselin’s Ex-Girlfriend Defends His Son Collin Amid ‘Unfounded Accusations’ From Family MembersEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Wins Weekend Box Office Again, Skating Past ‘Meg’ Sequel and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ReduxEntertainment
- Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: ReportEntertainment
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’Entertainment