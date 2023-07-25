‘Playboy’ Makes Offer to Woman Who Threw 36G Bra at Drake - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

‘Playboy’ Makes Offer to Woman Who Threw 36G Bra at Drake

The outlet has recruited 21-year-old Veronica Correia for its creators' platform after Drake picked up her undergarment at a recent New York show and said, 'Locate this woman immediately'

Published |Updated
Julia Gray
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The fan who threw her bra onstage at Drake has now been approached by Playboy.Prince Williams/Wireimage

Over the weekend, Drake was the latest in a recent string of artists having items thrown at them onstage. But in this rare case, the interruption was welcome. Veronica Correia, 21, went viral for tossing her bra at Drake during his It Was All a Blur tour stop in New York. Drake noted to the crowd that the bra was a size 36G and said, "Locate this woman immediately." 

Playboy did in fact locate Correia, and now they’re getting ready to sign her. (Drake also located her via Instagram, but the fan has yet to respond.) Playboy has recently switched from magazines to a digital-first model, and they want Correia, who owns a coffee shop in Rhode Island, as an early creator on the platform. As explained in an email from a Playboy representative, "Playboy's creator-led digital platform is for the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses."

"I went to Drake’s concert with no intention of throwing my bra," Correia told TMZ. "And then, I was having a little fun, and he came past me and walked to the DJ booth, where he was really singing right in front of me. And I was like, yeah. I’m gonna do it."

"He passed right by me, and I knew he was gonna pick it up if I threw it right at his feet," Correia continued. "There was no way he could’ve walked by it."

Read More

"I definitely have some serious upper shoulder pain, back pain as well," she said in reference to her cup size. "They are all natural and they run in my family."

TMZ also reports that Correia owns a coffee shop and is considering renaming a drink either the Drizzy Drizzle or the 36G in honor of this surprising turn of events

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.