Envy Peru detailed being the victim of an alleged hate crime in her hometown of Amsterdam.
The winner of Drag Race Holland's first season wrote about the experience Tuesday on Instagram.
"I was attacked in broad daylight by 4 young men on the bus in Amsterdam," she alleged. "They threatened me with a weapon while making offensive slurs towards me and filming it. Even when I tried to distance myself from the situation by moving away, they continued and kept trying to hit me."
Peru explained that "what shocked me the most" was that, on a bus full of people, only "one sweet lady" allegedly came to her defense.
Once off the bus, "I sensed the boys following me," she said, "then one of them ran towards me and kicked me to the floor."
She was able to find assistance from "four women," who Peru said "stood up for me and scared the boys away and escorted me to where I needed to go."
"I don't know their names because I was in shock!" Peru explained. "But if one of them might read this. Thank you so much."
Peru said she was "hesitant to file a police report since I am a person in the public eye," but ultimately she "decided I'm going to go to the police and will show them the footage I took of the incident."
Members of the drag community showed their overwhelming support for Peru in the comments section of her post.
"I'm so sorry to hear that sister," Drag Race star Valentina wrote. "You're not alone it's happened to me several times and it's not ok. Thank you for speaking up about it. We love you."
Kandy Muse wrote, "I love you I am so sorry that happened to you," while Alyssa Edwards commented, "This Is Absolutely Awful :( sending you love and light."
The alleged assault on Peru is the latest in a string of attacks on drag queens in public. Last month, RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne was attacked while eating at a McDonald's.
"Homophobia alive and well folks!" she tweeted in June about the incident. "First time I've never retaliated in a fight because I'm not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women. #pieceofsh–."
