 Drag Queen at Top of Christian Charts Criticizes Jason Aldean’s ‘Conservative’ Supporters: ‘They Always Feel Attacked’ (Exclusive)

Flamy Grant and Jason Aldean are both topping the charts, but for very different reasons.

After religious activist Sean Feucht came for Grant on Twitter last week, she called on her fans to support her latest album and single, which resulted in both catapulting to the top of the iTunes Christian and Gospel Charts.

Meanwhile, country star Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday despite massive outrage over its video – which was pulled from CMT – and the track's lyrical content, which critics say encourages gun violence with lines like, "Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road."

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Grant, who describes her music as "country-adjacent," shared that she and other like-minded musicians are concerned about what the swell of support behind Aldean signifies.

Flamy Grant, Jason Aldean Flamy Grant/Instagram; Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"​​I care a lot about what’s happening in country music," Grant said. "I have so many friends who are in country music. When I scroll through Twitter, because the algorithm works for me, I see all of my friends who are just mystified like, ‘How is this happening?’"

After the video for "Try That in a Small Town" was released July 14, it instantly received backlash for being shot in front of Maury County Courthouse in Tennessee, site of the 1927 mob lynching of Henry Choate. The video also used news footage from Black Lives Matter protests in an attempt to illustrate violence in big cities.

Aldean refused to back down in the face of the controversy — instead choosing to defend the song vehemently — and his fans did the same, blowing up the song on iTunes and giving the singer his first-ever Hot 100 No. 1.

"This probably feels like a really empowering thing to conservative people who, for whatever reason, they always feel attacked," Grant argued. "They always feel persecuted. They feel like Barbie's trying to turn all their kids gay. Everything is a cataclysmic event in that world. I think a song like Jason Aldean's just capitalizes on that fear. It's so fear-motivated, and fear-mongering is a tool that works really well with that base."

Despite the success of Aldean and his conservative tidal wave of support, Grant is remaining vigilant about her place in the industry.

"We just have to keep banding together, playing our shows and putting out our music," she said. "Similarly to Christian music, queer people are here and have always been here in this industry. Country music does not belong to a particular ideology."