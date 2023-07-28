There's a new, unexpected name at the top of the Christian music charts.

Drag queen Flamy Grant's album Bible Belt Baby, released in October, is suddenly the No. 1 album on the iTunes Christian and Gospel chart. In addition, her song "Good Day" peaked at No. 1 alongside the album for a period.

So, what's going on?

It all started when Christian recording artist and author Sean Feucht posted a tweet on Wednesday, criticizing popular Christian singer-songwriter Derek Webb for collaborating with Grant.

"If you're wondering the end goal of the deconstruction movement in the church, then look no further than former worship leader @derekwebb's new collab with a drag queen" Feucht wrote. "These are truly the last days."

Grant responded to the tweet, writing, "End goal? Baby we're just getting started," complete with a kissy-face emoji.

And get started they did.

Drag artist Flamy Grant. Flamy Grant/Instagram

In response to the discourse, Grant wrote on Instagram, "Sean Feucht thinks hardly anyone is interested in a worship song by a drag queen. Good Day deserves a spot on the #christianmusic charts, dontcha think?"

Within hours, the mission had been accomplished.

"Y'all. We did not flop," Grant posted. "You f---ing activated. As of this moment, Good Day is the number one song. *AND* Bible Belt Baby is the number one album."

Fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, "Your story, music and drag is powerful! This is beyond deserved!" Another commented, "I haven't used iTunes in over 10 years but you better believe I went and bought that song and played it ALL DAY! Much love to you and many congratulations."

"I don't know what else to say except: if you’re gonna come for a drag queen, you better be ready for how she comes back," Grant concluded on Instagram. "She comes back with an army of love."

Feucht has yet to respond to the accomplishment.