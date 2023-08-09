Dr. Terry Dubrow Briefly Hospitalized After Experiencing Medical Emergency at Family Dinner

Dr. Terry Dubrow is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency in Los Angeles.

His wife Heather Dubrow revealed her husband was recently hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I love this man with my whole heart," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared. "I'm beyond grateful that Terry's OK, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms — get them to the hospital. You have five hours to get them treatment."

"I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support," Heather noted.

According to an E! News report, the Botched star experienced a transient ischemic attack (or TIA) while enjoying dinner with Heather and their 19-year-old son Nicholas on Aug. 3.

Terry's family became worried when he briefly started slurring his speech during the meal. They proceeded to call 911 before paramedics said his vitals were normal.

Heather, however, asked for further testing and convinced Terry to visit the hospital. Soon after, doctors confirmed Terry experienced a TIA, which the Mayo Clinic often refers to as a ministroke.

"Listen to your partner," Terry said on Instagram. "What you perceive may be different than what they are observing. Seconds may mean the difference between life and death. I love you Heather Dubrow."

Soon after sharing their story, the couple received well wishes from friends and co-stars — including Chrishell Stause, Tarek El Moussa and Holly Robinson Peete.

"Love you guys! So happy he's OK!" Gina Kirschenheiter wrote in the comments section. Taylor Armstrong added, "So glad to hear he's OK. He's very lucky to have you by his side."