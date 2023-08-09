Dr. Terry Dubrow Briefly Hospitalized After Experiencing Medical Emergency at Family Dinner

Dr. Terry Dubrow is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency in Los Angeles.
His wife Heather Dubrow revealed her husband was recently hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"I love this man with my whole heart," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared. "I'm beyond grateful that Terry's OK, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms — get them to the hospital. You have five hours to get them treatment."
"I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support," Heather noted.
- ‘Botched’ Star Terry Dubrow Teases Heather Dubrow’s ‘Gigantic Plans’ for $16 Million Beverly Hills Home (Exclusive)
- ‘Botched’ Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Share New Plastic Surgery Requests Amid Ozempic Trend (Exclusive)
- Heather Dubrow Talks Protecting Transgender Son: ‘It’s Not My Job to Fight with Morons’ (Exclusive)
- Gina Kirschenheiter Teases Explosive Fight Between Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong
- Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Respond to Heather Dubrow’s ‘Mean-Spirited’ Comments About Their Friendship (Exclusive)
- Kesha Thanks Fans for ‘Support and Love’ After Dr. Luke Settlement
According to an E! News report, the Botched star experienced a transient ischemic attack (or TIA) while enjoying dinner with Heather and their 19-year-old son Nicholas on Aug. 3.
Terry's family became worried when he briefly started slurring his speech during the meal. They proceeded to call 911 before paramedics said his vitals were normal.
Heather, however, asked for further testing and convinced Terry to visit the hospital. Soon after, doctors confirmed Terry experienced a TIA, which the Mayo Clinic often refers to as a ministroke.
"Listen to your partner," Terry said on Instagram. "What you perceive may be different than what they are observing. Seconds may mean the difference between life and death. I love you Heather Dubrow."
Soon after sharing their story, the couple received well wishes from friends and co-stars — including Chrishell Stause, Tarek El Moussa and Holly Robinson Peete.
"Love you guys! So happy he's OK!" Gina Kirschenheiter wrote in the comments section. Taylor Armstrong added, "So glad to hear he's OK. He's very lucky to have you by his side."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment