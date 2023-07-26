Prepare for another Dubrow dream house.

After news broke that Dr. Terry Dubrow and his wife Heather Dubrow purchased a Beverly Hills estate for $16 million, The Messenger has learned new details about the special property.

"Heather has some gigantic plans that I can't wait for," Terry exclusively told The Messenger while promoting the new season of Botched. "She's really a real estate design genius. She designed the last house. This is going to be a fun story that unfolds. This is a historic legendary property in Beverly Hills."

With more than a few fabulous neighbors.

According to Terry, the neighborhood has some A-list connections that he doesn't experience with his other properties in Idaho or Newport Beach, California.

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow enjoy a family day at the Gozzer Fair. Heather Dubrow/Instagram

"When you look off to the left, you see the LeBron James construction," he said. "When you look to the right, you see Drake's place. It's 8.2 acres of view in Hollywood iconism. Heather's going to do something really special for us, so I'm looking forward to it."

Earlier this week, Heather Dubrow revealed on Instagram that her renovations could take up to three years to complete. And while it's too soon to confirm if 90210 will be the Dubrows' permanent zip code, Terry is simply savoring the present.

"I think some people lead a bicoastal lifestyle with California and New York," he explained. "I think we're going to lead an intra-bicoastal lifestyle both up in Los Angeles and Orange County. Based in Orange County, but a lot more presence I think up in Los Angeles."

In between real estate deals, Terry and his colleague Dr. Paul Nassif continue transforming the lives of deserving patients in E!'s reality show Botched.

Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif appear on 'Botched.' Trae Patton/E! Entertainment

If you ask the doctors, viewers can expect another dangerous new season with life-changing results.

"First of all, we are doing the entire spectrum of surgical problems from congenital problems, people born with problems, people with traumatic injuries who've had failed plastic surgery and of course the usual people who have had plastic surgery for cosmetic reasons and that failed," Terry shared. "Plus, after the pandemic, we didn't do Botched this much. There was a buildup of all of these very, very difficult patients."

Nassif added, "It's anxiety provoking to each one of us because we don't know what's going to happen. We don't know how they're going to end up."

Season 8 of Botched premieres Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.