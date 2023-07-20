Dozens of American TikTokers Are Calling Out A Canadian For Her Video About Gun Violence

A Canadian TikToker recently came under fire for comments she made about gun violence in America. @messy.elliott, who went by Ellie on the platform, made her original video after seeing a post from an unnamed Australian performer. The performer requested that fans don't bring weapons to her shows while she's on tour in the States.



Ellie defended the singer against Americans who said her comments were "tone deaf," adding that it was a "valid concern" for non-citizens visiting the country.



"You obviously don't give a s--t about yourselves... If it sounds at any point like we're making a mockery [of gun violence]... it's only because we feel so bad for you," the TikToker said. "You actively keep electing officials that don't give a s--t about you."



As the TikToker noted in her viral video, "ripping on Americans" had become part of her brand and "genetic code" on the app. Several posts on her profile were dedicated to criticizing the United States and its citizens, creating videos with prompts like "Things We Have In Canada That Would Send Americans Into A Maple-Flavored Coma."

Many American TikTokers stitched Ellie's video to refute her claims, pointing out that weapons of any kind are usually prohibited at concert venues. They also reiterated that America is not a "hive mind" when it comes to issues like gun reform.



"The only difference between us [who don't support the second amendment] and those who are visiting who are afraid of getting shot is that we live here," @klimpaloon said in her response. It's one of the top liked videos in response to Ellie, with notes in the comments section ranging from "you literally said all the things I've been thinking for so long" to "I was having a great night and then that creator made me cry."

Others noted America's history of racist gerrymandering, which can dilute the power of citizens who vote for pro-gun reform candidates. @jesselbee, a Canadian who has lived in America for 15 years, shared examples of districts in both countries to further her point.



"Americans live every single day under the threat of gun violence, and you can see from the map that I just showed you, that our hands are tied," she said.

Hood Feminist author and activist Mikki Kendall also jumped in to offer her two cents. Kendall's scholarship focuses on race, police violence, and the history of the feminist movement.



"The American government wouldn't be able to do what it does to its citizens without the support of other nations who turn a blind eye to what goes on here," Kendall said. "Why are you and your country standing idly by while the government of our country kills us?"

Ellie removed her post as engagement from American TikTokers quickly increased, but they also began responding to other harsh videos she's made about the country. Her account has since been banned, likely after being reported several times to TikTok management.



