Dozens of American TikTokers Are Calling Out A Canadian For Her Video About Gun Violence

A Canadian TikToker recently came under fire for comments she made about gun violence in America. @messy.elliott, who went by Ellie on the platform, made her original video after seeing a post from an unnamed Australian performer. The performer requested that fans don't bring weapons to her shows while she's on tour in the States.
Ellie defended the singer against Americans who said her comments were "tone deaf," adding that it was a "valid concern" for non-citizens visiting the country.
"You obviously don't give a s--t about yourselves... If it sounds at any point like we're making a mockery [of gun violence]... it's only because we feel so bad for you," the TikToker said. "You actively keep electing officials that don't give a s--t about you."
As the TikToker noted in her viral video, "ripping on Americans" had become part of her brand and "genetic code" on the app. Several posts on her profile were dedicated to criticizing the United States and its citizens, creating videos with prompts like "Things We Have In Canada That Would Send Americans Into A Maple-Flavored Coma."
Many American TikTokers stitched Ellie's video to refute her claims, pointing out that weapons of any kind are usually prohibited at concert venues. They also reiterated that America is not a "hive mind" when it comes to issues like gun reform.
"The only difference between us [who don't support the second amendment] and those who are visiting who are afraid of getting shot is that we live here," @klimpaloon said in her response. It's one of the top liked videos in response to Ellie, with notes in the comments section ranging from "you literally said all the things I've been thinking for so long" to "I was having a great night and then that creator made me cry."
- More than 48,000 Americans died by gun violence in 2021. See how this trend hit its highest levels in decades.
- For the Fathers Lost to Gun Violence
- Former Gun Executive Outlines ‘Factors’ Contributing to U.S. Gun Violence
- Amid Spikes in Gun Violence, Black Joy Sustains a Fight for Justice
- Preventing Gun Violence Sacrificed to Misplaced Priorities
Others noted America's history of racist gerrymandering, which can dilute the power of citizens who vote for pro-gun reform candidates. @jesselbee, a Canadian who has lived in America for 15 years, shared examples of districts in both countries to further her point.
"Americans live every single day under the threat of gun violence, and you can see from the map that I just showed you, that our hands are tied," she said.
Hood Feminist author and activist Mikki Kendall also jumped in to offer her two cents. Kendall's scholarship focuses on race, police violence, and the history of the feminist movement.
"The American government wouldn't be able to do what it does to its citizens without the support of other nations who turn a blind eye to what goes on here," Kendall said. "Why are you and your country standing idly by while the government of our country kills us?"
Ellie removed her post as engagement from American TikTokers quickly increased, but they also began responding to other harsh videos she's made about the country. Her account has since been banned, likely after being reported several times to TikTok management.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment