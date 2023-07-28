Donald Glover and His Brother Stephen Will Write ‘Lando’ Star Wars Spinoff Series - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Donald Glover and His Brother Stephen Will Write ‘Lando’ Star Wars Spinoff Series

Donald and Stephen Glover will reportedly pen the Lando Calrissian standalone show for Disney+, replacing 'Haunted Mansion' director Justin Simien

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Donald as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars StoryLucasfilm Ltd.

Donald Glover is returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Glover, who played the smooth-talking smuggler and eventual Rebel Alliance leader Lando Calrissian in Ron Howard's spinoff prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, will pen the script for Disney+'s forthcoming Lando standalone show along with his brother, Stephen Glover. The heavily under-wraps news was first reported by Above the Line and then verified by the entertainment trades.

The Glovers, who most recently collaborated on Amazon Prime Video's Swarm starring Dominique Fishback and the musical film Guava Island featuring Rihanna, are reportedly replacing Justin Simien as the Lando series' scribe.

Simien was first announced as the screenwriter by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy in December 2020, but Above the Line reported that Simien exited Lando last summer to focus on his other project for Disney: directing the Haunted Mansion movie, which is now playing in theaters. (And the Glovers have been attached to helm Lando pre-writers' union strike.)

Read More

It is still unclear whether or not Glover will be the one to reprise the titular role — who Billy Dee Williams originally played in the sci-fi Western franchise's OG trilogy — or if another actor will be selected to play Lando. However, Glover teased his Star Wars comeback last April in an interview with GQ, in which he stated that he'd "love" to play Lando again.

"It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it," Glover said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.