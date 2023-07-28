Donald Glover is returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Glover, who played the smooth-talking smuggler and eventual Rebel Alliance leader Lando Calrissian in Ron Howard's spinoff prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, will pen the script for Disney+'s forthcoming Lando standalone show along with his brother, Stephen Glover. The heavily under-wraps news was first reported by Above the Line and then verified by the entertainment trades.

The Glovers, who most recently collaborated on Amazon Prime Video's Swarm starring Dominique Fishback and the musical film Guava Island featuring Rihanna, are reportedly replacing Justin Simien as the Lando series' scribe.

Simien was first announced as the screenwriter by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy in December 2020, but Above the Line reported that Simien exited Lando last summer to focus on his other project for Disney: directing the Haunted Mansion movie, which is now playing in theaters. (And the Glovers have been attached to helm Lando pre-writers' union strike.)

It is still unclear whether or not Glover will be the one to reprise the titular role — who Billy Dee Williams originally played in the sci-fi Western franchise's OG trilogy — or if another actor will be selected to play Lando. However, Glover teased his Star Wars comeback last April in an interview with GQ, in which he stated that he'd "love" to play Lando again.

"It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it," Glover said.