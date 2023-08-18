Expert Warns About ‘Domino Effect’ Wave That Sent Fans to the Ground at a Lana Del Rey Concert

On Friday morning, when G. Keith Still, a leading expert in the field of crowd science, saw the viral videos of waves of fans falling to the ground with alarming speed at a recent Lana Del Rey concert at Mexico City's Foro Sol — which some online likened to a human domino effect — he knew exactly what he was looking at.

What is a 'domino effect' wave?

"It's called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly," he told The Messenger, speaking by phone from his home in England's Lake District.

"I think the phrase 'domino effect' is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you're turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You're changing the force. So it's very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one."

Can a 'domino effect' wave be deadly?

So far no reports of injuries resulting from the domino-effect wave at Foro Sol have emerged, though, as Still noted, what we're witnessing online is an example of the same sort of crowd crush that proved deadly in at least two other prominent and horrific instances, including incidents at Denmark's Roskilde Festival in 2000, which left nine dead, and in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood last year, which killed a shocking 159.

"In general, any penned area, if you don't regulate the crowd flow in, it can become too packed and you've got this risk of shockwaves, progressive crowd collapse," explained Still, who is the visiting Professor of Crowd Science at the University of Suffolk and teaches courses about the risks of crowd situations and how to address them. "Quite a lot of times it can happen and there's no serious injury and it doesn't go reported. But in this instance, the media caught it from multiple angles and it looks horrible… And it can be quite fatal unless people can pick themselves up, and and you get people caught at the front of that, like the Itaewon disaster."

Still spoke of the very immediate risk that occurs the moment a progressive crowd collapse starts, potentially leading to effects like the ones seen in other recent crowd disasters, such as Astroworld.

"It only takes something like 30 seconds to lose consciousness, and in six minutes you're braindead," he said. "So compressive asphyxia in those environments is typically the cause of death — either compressive or as restrictive asphyxia when the pressure around you is so high that you can't breathe. And I believe the coroners already reported that that was a cause of death at Astroworld. So you can conclude back from that whenever you've got any environment that the amount of space people have is less than their ability to breathe, it's going to result in mass fatality."

Still first became attuned to these sorts of risks in 1992, when he attended the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at London's Wembley Stadium and became caught in a crowd standstill near the entrance for around four hours. "It scared the hell out of me," he said, noting that the memory of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which more than 90 died at a football match in Sheffield, was also still fresh.

"We couldn't move," he recalled of the standstill at Wembley. "There was no significant risk to life and limb; it was just frustrating. And I realized that human behavior had a significant factor in terms of how crowds moved in those areas… I set out to research and I've been doing this now for 33 years, specializing in this area."

What can help prevent disaster — and how phones increase risk

Still noted that a system of multiple barriers, where crowds are sectioned off into different areas can help to prevent crowd pressure building up to dangerous levels. He also noted a key factor in crowd dangers resulting from modern technology.

"The other important thing to note is that nearly everybody's got their arms above their head trying to film on the mobile phones," he said. "That's not assisting individual stability. So if your arms are up and you fall over, then that extra distance of your arms above your head can amplify that progressive crowd collapse."

As far as what the average concertgoer can do to assess risks at events they might be attending, Still said simply to "just be aware of the density around you." He added, "I think a lot of the time it comes down to looking at how the site is laid out, looking where people are moving. If you're moving into an area where it looks more dense ahead, just be aware that you could be walking into situations [that are] a little bit more difficult to get out of."