Domestic Violence Bill Supported By Angelina Jolie Signed Into California Law - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Domestic Violence Bill Supported By Angelina Jolie Signed Into California Law

'I was compelled to support this bill because of the urgent importance of ensuring abuse survivors have timely access to evidence of abuse,' Jolie tells The Messenger in a statement

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Angelina Jolie attends the “Eternals” photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a new domestic violence bill previously supported by Angelina Jolie.

According to California State Senator Dave Min (District 37), the Domestic Violence Documentation: Victim Access bill will allow domestic violence survivors to have easier access to evidence they need to try to obtain court-ordered legal protections. 

The bill eliminates the fees associated with digital recordkeeping, including 911 recordings and photographs of injuries, property damage or other abuse that have been passed along to crime victims since 1999. 

After the bill was signed into law, Jolie released a statement to The Messenger on Monday, saying, "I was compelled to support this bill because of the urgent importance of ensuring abuse survivors have timely access to evidence of abuse."

Read More

Previously, Jolie sent a letter of support to California legislature expressing why the bill could have a positive impact on many survivors.

"Corroborating evidence helps validate abuse experiences and increases access to trauma care and the likelihood of legal protection," she wrote in the letter viewed by The Messenger. "Beyond the government's decision of whether to criminally charge and prosecute crimes, abuse survivors need records of the abuse they or their children experienced to advocate for health and trauma care and for safety protections in legal realms including in family court systems."

This isn't the first time Jolie has used her platform to raise awareness about domestic violence victims. Earlier this month, the actress penned an op-ed in the American Journal of Nursing about health inequalities in the survivors of domestic violence.

Jolie has also been to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.