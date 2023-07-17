Domestic Violence Bill Supported By Angelina Jolie Signed Into California Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a new domestic violence bill previously supported by Angelina Jolie.

According to California State Senator Dave Min (District 37), the Domestic Violence Documentation: Victim Access bill will allow domestic violence survivors to have easier access to evidence they need to try to obtain court-ordered legal protections.

The bill eliminates the fees associated with digital recordkeeping, including 911 recordings and photographs of injuries, property damage or other abuse that have been passed along to crime victims since 1999.

After the bill was signed into law, Jolie released a statement to The Messenger on Monday, saying, "I was compelled to support this bill because of the urgent importance of ensuring abuse survivors have timely access to evidence of abuse."

Previously, Jolie sent a letter of support to California legislature expressing why the bill could have a positive impact on many survivors.

"Corroborating evidence helps validate abuse experiences and increases access to trauma care and the likelihood of legal protection," she wrote in the letter viewed by The Messenger. "Beyond the government's decision of whether to criminally charge and prosecute crimes, abuse survivors need records of the abuse they or their children experienced to advocate for health and trauma care and for safety protections in legal realms including in family court systems."

This isn't the first time Jolie has used her platform to raise awareness about domestic violence victims. Earlier this month, the actress penned an op-ed in the American Journal of Nursing about health inequalities in the survivors of domestic violence.

Jolie has also been to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.