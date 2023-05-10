Dolph Lundgren Recalls 8 Years of Cancer Treatment Following 2015 Diagnosis

Dolph Lundgren just got candid about his previously private cancer diagnosis.

During an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger out Wednesday, the Aquaman actor revealed that doctors first discovered and removed a tumor on his kidney in 2015.

"Then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year and it was fine, you know, for five years," Lundgren recalled. "In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux or… I didn't know what it was. So I did an MRI and they found there were a few more tumors around the area."

Doctors then discovered a tumor "the size of a small lemon" on the Rocky IV actor's liver, which turned out to be "too big" to remove. "It kind of hit me that this is something serious," Lundgren continued, before revealing that he started systemic therapy, which caused him to experience unpleasant side effects like diarrhea, weight loss, and more.

"We realized it was a lot worse than we thought," Lundgren's fiancée Emma Krokdal told Graham Bensiger. "[The doctor] kind of started talking about all these different tumors in the lung and the stomach and the spine, outside the kidneys."

The Expendables 4 star went on to say that the doctor told him he "should probably take a break and spend more time" with his family amid his diagnosis.

"I asked him, 'How long do you think I've got left?'" Lundgren recounted. "I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less. I thought it was it for sure, yeah. You kind of look at your life and go, 'I've had a great life. I've had a great freaking life.'"

The actor got a second opinion from an oncologist at UCLA Medical Center, who re-evaluated the tumor and found a mutation that is common in lung cancer. Lundgren's medical team came up with a new treatment plan, which shrunk his tumors "20 to 30 percent" within a three-month timeframe.

"So, 2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing. Finally things had shrunk to about 90 percent. Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue in those tumors," Lundren continued. "The prognosis is that, hopefully, when they take these out, there's no cancer activity and the medication that I'm taking is gonna suppress everything else."

Reflecting on the last eight years, the Creed II actor added: "You appreciate life a lot more. You appreciate every day and I can be with the people I love. You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive."