Dolph Lundgren Gets Married to 27-Year-Old Emma Krokdal in Greece

Dolph Lundgren traded in "I must break you" for "I do."

The 65-year-old actor, best known for playing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, married 27-year-old Emma Krokdal in Greece last week.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends," the couple said in a statement to People. "With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness — in the land of the Gods."

After doctors found a series of tumors around Lundgren's kidneys in 2020, he was told he only had "two or three years" to live, Lundgren revealed in an In Depth with Graham Bensinger interview in May.

Ultimately, Lundgren sought a second opinion, which resulted in being placed on a different treatment plan. Lundgren's new doctor said she was optimistic about his survival rate, telling Bensinger that it should be measured in "years" instead of "months."

Lundgren and Krokdal, who got engaged in June 2020, met at a West Hollywood gym.

"Something very special happened in Sweden," Lundgren wrote on Instagram after he popped the question, shared alongside a picture of Krokdal and her new ring.



Despite his health diagnosis and busy personal life, Lundgren's career hasn't slowed down. Later this year, he can be seen on the big screen in September's The Expendables 4 and December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.