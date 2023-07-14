Dolores Catania is weighing in on fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice keeping an eye on 17-year-old daughter Milania's weight when she was in middle school.

"I do remember Milania had gone through something and she was gaining weight," Catania told The Sun Thursday. "You know what? Sometimes as an adolescent, you get into an unhealthy lifestyle — you're eating junk with your friends all the time."

She continued: "I think it's good for a mom to monitor and to be conscious of their child's weight and to get on them about it before it gets out of hand. Obesity is very unhealthy."

During a recent episode of mom Teresa's Namaste B$tches podcast, Milania revealed she lost around 40 pounds in the span of two months when she was in middle school.

"I weighed so much," she recalled. "My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done, I was like 110."

Noting that one day it "hit" her that she wanted to lose weight, the teen continued, "I was like, 'That’s it.' I really felt, like, suffocated in my own body," before revealing her mom had hired a nutritionist to help her along the way.

"I ate three meals a day — they were literally the healthiest meals, like, I would never eat those meals that I ate," she recalled. "I woke up before school and I worked out for 30 minutes … and then after school, I would work out again."

Though Milania said her mom "would never say" anything to her outright, "She'd be like, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?' I'd be like, 'I don't care if I'm fat. If I'm gonna have another ice cream, I'm gonna have another ice cream!'"

"I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker," the Bravo star, who is also mom to daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, said, adding that she never wanted to "force" her children to shed pounds.

Teresa added: "They have to wanna do it themselves."