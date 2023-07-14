Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice Is a ‘Good Mom’ for ‘Monitoring’ Daughter Milania’s Weight - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice Is a ‘Good Mom’ for ‘Monitoring’ Daughter Milania’s Weight

Milania got candid about her 40-pound weight loss in middle school during a recent episode of mom Teresa's 'Namaste B$tches' podcast

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Teresa Giudice, Dolores CataniaCraig Barritt/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dolores Catania is weighing in on fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice keeping an eye on 17-year-old daughter Milania's weight when she was in middle school. 

"I do remember Milania had gone through something and she was gaining weight," Catania told The Sun Thursday. "You know what? Sometimes as an adolescent, you get into an unhealthy lifestyle — you're eating junk with your friends all the time."

She continued: "I think it's good for a mom to monitor and to be conscious of their child's weight and to get on them about it before it gets out of hand. Obesity is very unhealthy."

During a recent episode of mom Teresa's Namaste B$tches podcast, Milania revealed she lost around 40 pounds in the span of two months when she was in middle school. 

Read More

"I weighed so much," she recalled. "My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done, I was like 110."

Noting that one day it "hit" her that she wanted to lose weight, the teen continued, "I was like, 'That’s it.' I really felt, like, suffocated in my own body," before revealing her mom had hired a nutritionist to help her along the way.

"I ate three meals a day — they were literally the healthiest meals, like, I would never eat those meals that I ate," she recalled. "I woke up before school and I worked out for 30 minutes … and then after school, I would work out again."

Though Milania said her mom "would never say" anything to her outright, "She'd be like, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?' I'd be like, 'I don't care if I'm fat. If I'm gonna have another ice cream, I'm gonna have another ice cream!'"

"I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker," the Bravo star, who is also mom to daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, said, adding that she never wanted to "force" her children to shed pounds

Teresa added: "They have to wanna do it themselves."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.