The Takeaway: Dolly Parton will preview a new song, "World on Fire," at the CMAs this week ahead of the Nov. 17 release of her rock album, Rockstar.

Dolly Parton is stepping into a new genre on her upcoming album, Rockstar, which will be released Nov. 17.

Following her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country music legend, 77, will drop a 30-track album honoring a slew of rock music legends.

Rockstar will include nine original songs and 21 covers, including Prince's "Purple Rain," Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," and 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?," among others.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton in a statement to Billboard. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The album also boasts collaborations with P!nk, Steve Perry, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Brandi Carlile, Rob Halford, Simon Le Bon, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Pat Benatar, Michael McDonald, Kid Rock, and more.

Parton will debut the first single from the album, "World on Fire," Thursday at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which she will co-host alongside Garth Brooks. The show will stream live on Amazon’s Prime Video from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

“We are excited about this because we’ve always wanted to do something together,” Parton told Billboard of hosting alongside Brooks. “We’ve always admired each other musically and as people and how we handle our business. So this is a great thrill for me. I think the fans are going to enjoy seeing us together, ‘cause Lord knows he’s got fans and I got a few.”

Rockstar is scheduled for a Nov. 17 release and will be available via vinyl, CD, digital download, and on streaming services.