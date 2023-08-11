Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute Album

Some of county music's biggest stars are teaming up to celebrate The Judds for their 40th anniversary.

Honoring iconic mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd, BMG is gearing up to release A Tribute To The Judds on October 27. Friday's album announcement comes a little over a year after Naomi died April 30, 2022, at age 76.

More than two dozen artists will pay homage to the Country Music Hall of Famers — including Wynonna herself, as well as Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, LeAnne Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood, Wendy Moten and Barnett, Lynne & West.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna said in a press release. "These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

All 14 tracks on the album were produced by the duo's longtime collaborators, Brent Maher and Cactus Moser.

"To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs," said Maher. "There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it."

Joe Galante, the executive who signed The Judds to RCA, also spearheaded this new record. "Renee Bell and I were thrilled to be part of A Tribute to the Judds as Executive Producers," Galante added. "After my signing of The Judds in 1983 and Wynonna going to MCA when Renee was director of A&R, it was special reunion for all of us. With Brent Maher at the helm of producing all of the timeless Judds' music we are honoring, it was the perfect combination. We couldn't be more excited about the incredible artists that have brought their own styles to these great songs."

The first song off the project, one of "the band's most beloved" tracks, will debut August 18, though the title has not been announced.

See the full track list for A Tribute To The Judds below: