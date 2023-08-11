Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute Album - The Messenger
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute Album

Wynonna Judd, Gwen Stefani, LeAnne Rimes, Trisha Yearwood, Jennifer Nettles and many more will take part in 'A Tribute To The Judds' for the duo's 40th anniversary

Taylor Henderson
Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, and Blake SheltonTerry Wyatt/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Some of county music's biggest stars are teaming up to celebrate The Judds for their 40th anniversary.

Honoring iconic mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd, BMG is gearing up to release A Tribute To The Judds on October 27. Friday's album announcement comes a little over a year after Naomi died April 30, 2022, at age 76.

More than two dozen artists will pay homage to the Country Music Hall of Famers — including Wynonna herself, as well as Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, LeAnne Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood, Wendy Moten and Barnett, Lynne & West.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna said in a press release. "These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

Read More

All 14 tracks on the album were produced by the duo's longtime collaborators, Brent Maher and Cactus Moser. 

"To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs," said Maher. "There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it."

Joe Galante, the executive who signed The Judds to RCA, also spearheaded this new record. "Renee Bell and I were thrilled to be part of A Tribute to the Judds as Executive Producers," Galante added. "After my signing of The Judds in 1983 and Wynonna going to MCA when Renee was director of A&R, it was special reunion for all of us. With Brent Maher at the helm of producing all of the timeless Judds' music we are honoring, it was the perfect combination. We couldn't be more excited about the incredible artists that have brought their own styles to these great songs."

The first song off the project, one of "the band's most beloved" tracks, will debut August 18, though the title has not been announced.

See the full track list for A Tribute To The Judds below:

  1. "Girls Night Out" – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett
  2. "Mama He's Crazy" – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton
  3. "Why Not Me" – Megan Moroney
  4. "Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)" – Cody Johnson [feat. Sonya Isaacs]
  5. "Rockin' with the Rhythm of the Rain" – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild
  6. "Young Love (Strong Love)" – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson
  7. "Have Mercy" – LeAnn Rimes
  8. "Love Is Alive" – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
  9. "Had a Dream (For the Heart)" – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo
  10. "I Know Where I'm Going" – Barnett, Lynne & West
  11. "Let Me Tell You About Love" – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo
  12. "John Deere Tractor" – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle
  13. "Cry Myself To Sleep" – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood
  14. "Love Can Build A Bridge" – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers
