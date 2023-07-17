Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire, Jokes She’ll ‘Hopefully Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song’

Be it nine to five or just in general, Dolly Parton has no plan to stop working.

In an interview with Greatest Hits Radio host Ken Bruce on Thursday, the 77-year-old country star joked that she would "never retire."

"I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday," Parton laughed. "Hopefully one I've written. But anyway, that's how I hope to go because we don't have much of a choice in that."

The "Jolene" singer clarified that as long as she's healthy and her husband is healthy, she would want to continue working. "In the meantime, I'm gonna make hay while the sun shines," she noted.

In her interview with Bruce, Parton also spoke about feeling a responsibility as a legendary entertainer.

"I always believe that if you've wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you've got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive," Parton shared. "And every dream kind of spawns another dream. You can branch off of almost anything that happens and make a business of that as well. So it's kind of like a tree with good roots – it's got a lot of limbs and it's also got a lot of leaves. So, why not make the most of it? And I'm not one to sit around and do nothing."

"I want to have my own network TV show where I can actually do a lot of new things and produce," she elaborated. "I want to have my own story called 'The Life of Many Colors,' where I have a whole series of my life, stuff that people haven't seen or known or heard about and my people where I come from, how I've got to be and how and who I am, but to really have the behind the scenes and the adventures of my life."

Parton also revealed her latest dreams and goals.

"I do want to have my own line of makeup, my own line of wigs that sort of thing, and clothes. So those things all come under that 'branding' which we're doing so much of now," she shared.

Parton was also on the air to promote her first-ever rock album, simply titled Rockstar, which will feature guests like goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Stevie Nicks.

"I thought, 'Well if they're going to put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I gotta do something to earn my keep," she joked.

Rockstar is set to release on Nov. 17.