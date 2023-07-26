Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Summer Olympics

Dolly Parton is cheering on Team USA in her unique way.
As excitement continues to build for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the country music legend teamed up with NBCUniversal on the music video for her new song, "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You."
Parton's cover of Queen's hit songs will be used to promote coverage of the Olympics that begin one year from today.
"I love the Olympics!" Parton said in a statement Wednesday. "I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing, but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver and bronze medals."
In the official music video, Parton showcases her excitement while performing in a stadium and in front of a sparkling Eiffel Tower. And yes, she sports three dresses in gold, silver and bronze fabric.
Fans can also spot various Olympians in the video, including gymnast Simone Biles, track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, swimmer Katie Ledecky and sprinter Noah Lyles.
Sports aside, Parton's new cover will also appear on the singer's upcoming album Rockstar, out on Nov. 17.
Inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the album features nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.
"I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," she previously shared on her website. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together."
