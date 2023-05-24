Dolly Parton Brought a Fan in Hospice Care to Dollywood
Jackie Carroll was able to meet her idol after her story was shared on social media.
Last week, country music legend Dolly Parton met with a very special fan at her amusement park Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Jackie Carroll, a Missouri woman who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and lives in hospice care, "can sing every word to '9 to 5' and 'Coat of Many Colors,' and Dolly’s music brings her joy and comfort every day," according to her caretakers at CoxHealth.
A few weeks ago, CoxHealth shared Carroll's love for Parton on Facebook. “Word spread quickly and reached the queen of country music herself," the post explained.
Soon after, Parton and her team invited Carroll to Dollywood. She made the trip with the help of the Arc of the Ozarks, which supports people with disabilities in Missouri.
Carroll was able to meet with the "World On Fire" singer, chat with her, and even brought some gifts back home from her unique experience. CoxHealth shared some photos of the touching moments between Carroll and Parton on their social media.
"Jackie has loved Dolly since she was a little girl," Carroll's family said in a statement. "Her bedroom is Dolly themed, she has pretend phone conversations with Dolly and she proudly sings Dolly’s songs. This was an experience of a lifetime for Jackie! Thank you to all who made this possible."
