Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination Library

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declared it ‘Dolly Parton Day’ as the country legend continues her drive to put books in the hands of children

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Dolly Parton.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dolly Parton continues to be on a mission.

The country legend was in Kansas on Monday to continue her quest to put a book in the hands of every child in the state as part of the Imagination Library program she created, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

She was honored for her efforts by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who introduced the singer and honored with a proclamation declaring Aug. 14 “Dolly Parton Day” in the state, per the report.

The pair sat down in front of a crowd at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park to discuss the effort. “Today's event showcases the emphasis we have put on early childhood experiences," Kelly said. "Whether it's in child care settings or preschool or other early childhood education systems. What Dolly Parton has done by creating Imagination Library is just phenomenal, and she's done all this work from the bottom of her heart."

The “9 to 5” singer grew up with a father who couldn’t read in Tennessee’s impoverished mountain communities, but she soon discovered the importance of learning.

"My daddy didn't get a chance to go to school," the singer told the crowd at the event, "but he was so smart, and that troubled him a lot. It troubled me that my daddy was troubled."

It was that situation the prompted her to start the Imagination Library program in 1995. It’s designed to help children’s organizations and libraries to buy and distribute quality, age-appropriate books at cost to children.

The Imagination Library sends out more than 2 million books across the country to children until their fifth birthday.

Parton also performed at the celebration, doing “Coat of Many Colors” as well as one other song. Although the 77-year-old no longer plans to tour, she’s still doing one-off performances and making new recordings. Her next album, Rockstar, is due Nov. 17. It features Parton tackling 30 rock classics, aided by an all-star cast that includes Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Pat Benatar, Lizzo, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sting and dozens more.

