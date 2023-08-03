Victoria’s Secret returns for its first televised runway event since 2018 and pop star Doja Cat has just been announced as the headliner.

Titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, the show will be part documentary and part fashion event.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," the rapper told Harper’s Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

Cat also teased her upcoming album, some of which she plans to premiere during the show.

"I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before," she shared. "So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out."

And this won't be a typical Victoria's Secret runway show. The brand has curated "a group of 20 creatives from the world who collaborated with the brand on ensembles for a newly imagined version of its signature runway show."

Cat also helped design her own looks for the performance.

"My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself," said Cat. "To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that."

Cat has stirred up controversy lately after squabbling with fans online, telling some of her most die-hard fans to "get a job." She also called her previous massively-successful albums "cash grabs," upsetting listeners. Following her most recent drama, she's lost over 250,000 followers on various social media platforms. She is set to go on tour with Ice Spice and Doechii this fall.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will premiere September 26th on Prime Video.