Doja Cat Reveals Why She Has ‘Thrown Fits’ Her Entire Music Career

Are you looking? Doja Cat graced the latest cover of V Magazine.
The "Say So" rapper rocked a bald head and a white tank top featuring the words, "F--- you you f---ing f--," and spoke about shedding her pop star persona as well as the direction she's chosen for her upcoming, untitled album.
Cat says she's shifting away from lighter dance songs in favor of music with a message.
"I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release," said Cat, referring to her latest hit albums Planet Her and Hot Pink. "I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am."
- Doja Cat to Host Victoria’s Secret Runway Show and Debut New Music
- Doja Cat Explains Direction of Her New Music After Calling Last Albums ‘Cash Grabs’
- Doja Cat Disses Diehard Fans Who Call Themselves Her ‘Kittenz’: ‘Get a Job’
- Doja Cat Loses Almost 250,000 Instagram Followers After Threads Rant Dissing Her Fans
- Doja Cat’s ‘Attention’: 5 Times She Called Out Her Own Fans
But now, with that popularity, she hopes to pivot into "making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me."
Earlier this year, Cat called her numerous hit singles "cash grabs" and said that fans mourning her hit-song era are longing for "mediocre pop." She dropped her new song "Attention" in June and said her new music is "a lot more in-depth on who I am. Less about performing a cute song and wearing a cute outfit."
She alluded to that motif again in the interview.
"These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done, and I am excited about that. I don't care if people are not," added Cat, alluding to her shaved head and alternative shift in attitude that's ostracizing fans of her softer image.
"I have made pop music. I'm currently making rap, soul and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel. When I wear black, when I wear metal, or very scantily clad outfits ... it's all a representation of how angry, liberated and sexual I am."
It seems as if this vibe will be expressed on the new album. "I have been very inspired by hatred and outrage culture. It is something I will be reflecting on in my upcoming projects."
Doja Cat will kick off her first North American arena tour in four years this fall with special guests Doechii and Ice Spice.
