Doja Cat Loses Almost 250,000 Instagram Followers After Threads Rant Dissing Her Fans

Fans are quickly dropping after Doja Cat spent the weekend calling them 'creepy' and 'crazy'

Taylor Henderson
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Following a social media rant during which she told her fans to "get a job," Doja Cat has lost almost 250,000 Instagram followers.

Social Blade reports the "Kiss Me More" rapper has been steadily losing followers for a while, averaging out at about 10,000 a day on Instagram. But after Sunday's controversial Threads rant, Doja Cat's count dropped over 200,000 in 24 hours.

On Monday alone, she lost 153,000 followers, according to the platform. Her Instagram following has dipped in about 300,000 total followers in the last month. She also lost about 10,000 on X, Elon Musk's rebranded Twitter.

This weekend, Doja Cat accused some of her "stans," or superfans, of being "creepy" and "crazy," especially those who call themselves "kittenz" as an homage to Cat.

"If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f---ing 'Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house," she wrote on Threads.

One fan responded, "We have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you'd be nothing without us. you'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f---ing garage band miss high school drop out..."

The musician clapped back again, writing, "Nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person."

Doja Cat deactivated her Threads account after the rant, and many of her fan accounts across social media platforms followed suit.

This isn't the first time Doja Cat's following has taken a big hit. In July 2022, she lost over 200,000 Instagram followers after calling out Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing private messages in which she asked him to set her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

"The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack," she said in an Instagram Live at the time. "That's like borderline snake sh--. That's like weasel sh--."

Her Instagram followers dropped from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week.

The rapper's fourth studio album is due later this year, and she kicks off The Scarlet Tour in October alongside Ice Spice and Doechii.

