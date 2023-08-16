Doja Cat Is ‘Very Much in Love’ Amid Rumors She’s Dating Twitch Star J. Cyrus - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Doja Cat Is ‘Very Much in Love’ Amid Rumors She’s Dating Twitch Star J. Cyrus

The 'Paint the Town Red' rapper has been linked to the social media star since November

Charmaine Patterson
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Doja Cat is happily in love.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on Wednesday, the "Attention" rapper opened up about her love life as well as her inevitable career in standup comedy.

"It's something I've definitely considered," she said. "I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He'll get on a piano and just play songs, but he'll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way. I went up onstage and sang with him at a comedy club. It was super low-key. I was there with one of my boyfriends."

Clarifying the phrase "one of my boyfriends," the Grammy-winning singer explained, "I love love. I'm possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit. But right now I'm in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before."

Doja, who has been romantically linked to social media star J. Cyrus since November, didn't share details about said relationship. Instead, she simply added, "I think I've evolved. I'm learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don't feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own."

The "Paint the Town Red" rapper further expressed self love on Wednesday as she addressed losing hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram after criticizing her fans.

Doja Cat responds to losing followers on her Instagram story.
Doja Cat responds to losing followers on her Instagram story.Doja Cat/Instagram
"Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was," she shared with her 25.1 million remaining followers.

Doja concluded her message, "I feel free."

More Entertainment.
