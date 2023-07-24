Doja Cat is over the relationship some fans have with her level of celebrity — and is making it clear on social media.

The "Say So" rapper clapped back at "stans," or her superfans — many of who call themselves kittenz as an homage to Cat — on her Threads account over the weekend. (Doja Cat has since deactivated her profile.)

"My fans don't get to name themselves sh--," Doja Cat posted on Threads, according to multiple screenshots. "If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f---ing 'Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

It was confusing for the stans, as Doja Cat allegedly brainstormed the name on social media a few years ago. (She replied to a fan on Threads that she came up with the name when she was "an alcoholic teen.")

Doja Cat clapped back at a few more replies, including calling one fan account using her legal name as their screen name "creepy as f---."

Another fan asked the artist to say, "(I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans," to which Doja Cat replied, "I don't though cuz I don't even know yall."

A separate fan then responded, "And we don't know you but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you'd be nothing without us. you'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f---ing garage band miss high school drop out..."

Doja Cat clapped back again, writing, "Nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person."

Some fans tried to remedy the situation. "What should i change my name to since you don't like the term kitten," asked one. Doja Cat didn't hold back, replying, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late."

And fans are doing just that, deactivating their stan accounts across various social media platforms. Following the interactions, Doja Cat deactivated her Threads account.

The rapper's fourth studio album is due later this year, and she kicks off The Scarlet Tour in October alongside Ice Spice and Doechii.