Dog the Bounty Hunter Says ‘Jesus Was Not a Sissy’

Dog the Bounty Hunter is the latest celebrity to weigh in on controversies surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, Pride month, and young people expressing their gender identity.

During a video interview Tuesday with online Christian ministry host Sharell Barrera, Dog said, “Jesus was not a sissy,” and added that we don’t need more “sissy men.”

He pointed the finger at those who don’t “go out and be the church” for “kids changing their sexuality.”

“For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around,” he said. “And you see where they’ve got us now. They’ve got kids changing their sexuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on.”

The 70-year-old born Duane Chapman continued, “They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them.”

With his wife, Francie Frane, by his side, he attacked Pride month, which took place in June, saying, “The pride comes before the fall.” Dog also called out businesses, such as Target, which took a financial hit after promoting Pride-related products. The bounty hunter said, “All these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they’re failing.”

Dog also dug up the old claim, “God made Adam and Eve…not Adam and Steve,” although he said he has friends and family members in the LGBTQ+ community.

While he claimed he has “compassion” for “people that are lost like that,” he added that they “need to be saved.”

In 2021, Dog’s adult daughter Bonnie Chapman called him out after she and her sister weren’t invited to his wedding to Frane. “He has embraced old prejudices and doubled down on racist and homophobic stereotypes,” Bonnie Chapman wrote in a Facebook post.