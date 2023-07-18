As most Housewives know, it's difficult to be the apple of Bravo fans' eye. That saying is especially true for the newest apple-holders, aka the cast of the freshly-rebooted Real Housewives of New York City. And after the July 16 premiere of RHONY Season 14 — which stars content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank, marketing professional Brynn Whitfield and design firm owner Erin Lichy — we asked a group of Housewives veterans to weigh in on how, exactly, the new cast did.

The reviews were largely positive, with many of the ladies singling Lyons out as their favorite new addition.

"Jenna is so real," Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa Barlow told The Messenger exclusively. "And I love her approachable, eccentric life."

"Her background in the fashion industry is truly captivating, and I admire her creative vision and unique sense of style," Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman noted. "The way she effortlessly exudes confidence and remains true to herself is incredibly inspiring. I can't wait to see how her presence on the show will bring a fresh perspective and influence to the cast's fashion choices and discussions."

Real Housewives of Orange County legend Tamra Judge added that the new cast has a "Sex and the City feel" and "Jenna is SJP." Judge — who starred on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alongside RHONY alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin — said she "wasn't expecting to like it, because I know the originals and love them," but is now "obsessed" with the rebooted series. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey — who also appeared on Season 2 of RHUGT — agreed, saying that she's "excited to see the show reinvent itself, rather than just throw it completely away."

Meanwhile, RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter also singled out Whitfield and Lichy, who have been lauded by fans online. Kirschenheiter called Lichy "strong and direct, but not super aggressive," while noting that Whitfield is "smarter than she presents herself."

"I like Brynn, she’s fun and says funny sh--," she said. "I definitely think she’s going to get herself into trouble with probably all the women, but I think she’s tough enough and clever enough to handle it."

She added that while she admires Lyons' passion for fashion, Kirschenheiter thought she's "maybe a little too nice and cool to want to keep doing [RHONY] long-term."

Kirschenheiter, who said she'll be tuning in for the rest of the season, called out the ladies' work ethic, praising the show's emphasis on their careers.

"Some of them happen to be married, but that’s not their defining factor," Kirschenheiter said. "I like the realness of this cast. I tried watching Salt Lake City and it was too over the top for me. And I like to see arguments about things like cheeseboards! I like that it’s not super heavy so far."

But there was one detractor: Dana Wilkey, who appeared as a Friend on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and now runs a gossip channel about the franchise. She told The Messenger that she wasn't impressed by the premiere drama, which saw de Silva allegedly shade Lichy's charcuterie platter.

"I love the show as a whole, but the controversies we're seeing so far are lacking. Like, a fight over cheese?" she said. "It wasn't like Game Night on Beverly Hills, on my season. That was a real thing. This wasn't just minor, it was almost made up."

Wilkey said she'll keep watching, but hopes to see more "authentic" disputes between the women. And hopefully, they're coming — Whitfield told The Messenger that after her explosive birthday party (which will be featured in the season finale), the rest of the cast "wasn't talking" to her.

But mostly, the veterans had words of wisdom for the six newcomers, who are joining an elite group of over 150 Housewives worldwide.

"Embrace and soak up every moment of the ride," Hollman wrote. "Take advantage of the platform to express yourself authentically, build meaningful connections with your fellow Housewives, and showcase your individuality. Remember to stay true to who you are and embrace the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being a part of this iconic franchise. Enjoy the journey, because it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."