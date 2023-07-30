What's better than a documentary about a cult? A docuSERIES about a cult. And what's better than one docuseries about a cult? An entire list of them! As Netflix releases its satirical instructional series How to Become a Cult Leader, there's no better time to dig into the underground world of cults. There's also no bad time, if you ask us. If you've never cleaned your house with a cult doc playing in the background, you're missing out.

It should be noted that almost every single one of these series involves some combination of violence, sexual abuse, torture and murder, so tread carefully. All of these shows are available to watch right now.

'The Deep End'

There aren't a ton of modern groups on this list, but Teal Swan is the ultimate millennial cult leader. She gained a following on Youtube as a self help guru who specializes in dealing with trauma from childhood abuse, though some claim that she is planting memories of abuse that didn't actually happen. This Freeform doc is almost off-putting because of how intimate it gets with her and the way she interacts with her followers, but you can't look away.

'The Family'

If you love a government conspiracy, The Family is a must-watch. The title refers to a conservative Christian group that has a lot of influence on American politics, and the series uses interviews and actor recreations of how executive producer Jeff Sharlet came to learn about the Family and its interest in both Jesus and the government, with ambitions to take over the world.

'Heaven's Gate: Cult of Cults'

While most cult leaders deny they're cult leaders, Marshall Herff Applewhite (also known as Do) took it in stride, declaring his religious group the "cult of cults." This Max docuseries tells the story of how 39 people ended up committing suicide in matching uniforms in 1997, all because they took Star Trek too seriously and believed UFOs were going to come to take them to the next plane of existence. It's ridiculous, but also heartbreaking as former members and families of members reveal the pain they've suffered.

'How to Become a Cult Leader'

Over the course of six episodes, each focused on a different cult, narrator Peter Dinklage uses sarcasm to offer a step-by-step explainer on how to become a cult leader, from how to attract followers to how to use PR to your advantage. He takes inspiration from several well known and horrifying cult leaders, including Charles Manson, Jim Jones, Marshall Herff Applewhite, Jaime Gomez, Shoko Asahara and Sun Myong Moon.

'Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle'

This docuseries aired in 2018, in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown massacre where more than 900 members of the Peoples Temple died after drinking Flavor Aid laced with cyanide. Like all good cult docs, it begins with former members explaining the community and family aspects that made the Peoples Temple so appealing in the beginning. It all sounds idyllic, until suddenly it's not, and leader Jim Jones begins using his lifelong obsession with preaching to grow a following that would truly follow him anywhere, including to the jungle of Guyana. Peoples Temple members were lured there with the promise of paradise, then when they found it was anything but, their passports were taken so they couldn't leave. Terror in the Jungle goes through Jones' past as a civil rights activist who was also mesmerized by Hitler and explains how he convinced so many people to follow his lead to their deaths.

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey'

"When I was 14 years old, they forced me to marry my cousin." Any time a cult doc starts with a sentence like that, you know you're in for a wild and upsetting ride. This limited series digs into a fundamentalist polyamorous sect of Mormonism, known as FLDS, led by Warren Jeffs. It features former members (mostly women) explaining how Jeffs and his devotees controlled them from head to toe, including specific, elaborate hairstyles and forced marriages to men who were often much older, and usually already married.

'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath'

You might have to purchase episodes of this A&E docuseries separately, but it's on the list because it's the best show about Scientology, made by the most prominent former member of the Hollywood-centric organization. The King of Queens actress Leah Remini was a member from the age of nine until she left in 2013, and she's spent the past decade being very vocal about how dangerous she believes the religion is. There's three seasons of this show in which Remini and various guests explore different aspects of the controversial church.

'LuLaRich'

Some may not agree that a multi-level marketing company could be called a cult, but this one certainly feels like it qualifies. This Prime Video series follows the rise and fall of LuLaRoe, a leggings company run by DeAnne Brady and her husband Mark Stidham, who also happen to be Mormons. The company offered a way for women to make extra money from their own homes by selling LuLaRoe products and recruiting other women to sell other products, and created the dream of "retiring your husband" by making enough money that he doesn't have to work anymore. Of course, those women had to pay upfront to be a part of the company, and only a handful ever really succeeded. LuLaRich features many former LuLaRoe sellers weighing on the company's downfall, including wet, moldy leggings being shipped out and designers being so overworked that they produced leggings with graphics that gave the impression of a penis, or made it look like a bee was crawling into the crotch. But once you're in, it's hard to get out, no matter how bad the product is.

'Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult'

Released shortly after The Vow, this Starz docuseries examines NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere through the lens of a former member and her mother, who fought to get her daughter back and ultimately helped orchestrate her escape from the cult. India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, narrates much of the series, detailing the grooming, indoctrination and abuse she experienced during her seven years of involvement.

'Sins of Our Mother'

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were fairly typical members of the Mormon church until they met each other and got caught up in a bunch of new ideas about the end of the world. They believed their friends and family had been replaced by demons, and started getting rid of them…including Lori's children, Tylee and J.J. It's a horrifying story of a mother murdering her children, mostly told from the perspective of Lori's older son Colby, who watched his mother's slow descent into madness and is mourning the loss of his siblings.

'Shiny Happy People'

This 2023 docuseries explains the darkness behind TLC's star family, the Duggars. They're known for having an astonishing number of kids - 19 and counting, as the title of their show went - which, as it turns out, is what their particular cult is all about. They're members of the IBLP (Institute of Basic Life Principles) and extremely pro-life, to the point where they refuse to stop having children, which is what got them a TLC reality show in the first place. The show became PR for the church and for a family that's been steeped in controversy for years, thanks to patriarch Jim Bob's political career and oldest son Josh's possession of child pornography conviction. This doc's real draw is its connection to the family, which it makes clear right off the bat. Jill Duggar, one of the many kids in the family, is there to tell her story, along with her cousin Amy, and by the end of the whole thing you'll be wondering what other TLC shows could use a deep dive like this.

'Stolen Youth'

There's something extra terrifying about this series because it's not about an established cult. It's about how one man named Larry Ray moved into his daughter's college apartment and started manipulating her roommates and friends into cult-like behavior. He drove them away from their families and ruined their lives and future careers, and some of them have yet to recover. Don't ever let your roommate's dad move in!

'The Vow'

This HBO documentary series centers on NXIVM, a sex cult and multi-level marketing scheme whose leader, Keith Raniere, is now serving a 120-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, production and possession of child pornography, forced labor, racketeering and wire fraud. The cult made headlines due in part to the involvement of several Hollywood actors, including Smallville's Allison Mack, but also because of the shocking nature of the group's rituals, especially those of a secret women's sect within NXIVM called Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS), a Latin name that roughly translates to "master over slave women." Raniere was the group's "grandmaster," but the women in DOS were assigned "master" and "slave" roles, and new initiates were branded on their pelvic areas with Raniere's initials. The first season follows former members as they get out and try to take Rainiere down from the outside, while the second season heavily features compelling interviews with Raniere's right hand woman, Nancy Saltzman, as she serves out a house arrest sentence and contends with what she's done.

'Waco: American Apocalypse'

30 years after the 1993 standoff between federal authorities and cult leader David Koresh, Netflix released this three-part series about what exactly happened at the Branch Davidian compound during the massive 51-day siege, which killed 86 people. While Marshall Herff Applewhite called Heaven's Gate the "cult of cults," it was Waco's fall that scared some of the other active cults into rethinking their headquarters and security. Watching this series, it's easy to see why.

'The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin'

According to the late Gwen Shamblin Lara, to be close to God is to be as skinny as possible with the biggest hair you can get. She was a founder of the Remnant Fellowship church and the "Weigh Down" diet, which both sort of combine Christianity and weight loss into a one unhealthy movement that is chronicled in The Way Down. The first three episodes, which came out in September 2021, explained Lara's rise to power and where the fellowship stood in present day…until Lara and most of the other heads of the church including her husband and son-in-law were killed in a plane crash in May 2021. Two more episodes came out in 2022 that explained what happened after the plane crash, when Lara's daughter Elizabeth took over the church.

'Wild Wild Country'

This 2018 series took the world by storm, partly because most people hadn't yet heard of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, his assistant Ma Anand Sheela, or their commune called Rajneeshpuram that was located in Oregon in the 1980s. Their movement, which involved a lot of free-spirited sexuality, began in India in 1968, but India wasn't friendly to the new religion. They moved to the U.S. instead and took up residence in a small Oregon town that wasn't so thrilled to suddenly be living next to a sex-obsessed cult. The FBI quickly took notice, and this series follows the cult's attempts to evade authorities and carry out assassination attempts, with Ma Sheela overseeing it all.

