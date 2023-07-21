The trial broadcast around the world is headed to Netflix next month, with an inside look at the court case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as its implications across social media.
The documentary from Channel 4 originally aired in May 2023 to mixed reviews. While some viewers appreciated the questions raised by the limited series about the impact of the trial footage circulating online and the controversial conversations surrounding it, others voiced concern about it rehashing content that could be triggering.
Directed by Emma Cooper, Depp v. Heard will come to Netflix Aug. 16.
After The Washington Post published a Heard-authored op-ed that chronicled her experience with a abusive ex-husband (whom she did not name), Depp filed a complaint of defamation.
In June 2022, following a dramatic legal battle, a Fairfax County, Va., jury found that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10,350,000 due to Virginia's statutory punitive damages cap of $350,000). The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.
After both Heard and Depp appealed the original verdict, Heard revealed in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram in December that it was a "very difficult decision" to settle the case.
She wrote, in part, "It's important for me to say that I never chose [this]. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have the opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."
"This is not an act of concession," she added. "There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."
The ex-spouses had reached a settlement that resulted in Heard having to pay Depp $1 million.
