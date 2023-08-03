Documentary Filmmaker Doubles Down on Accusations Against Lizzo

Documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has doubled down on her accusations against Lizzo.

After her initial social media post on Tuesday detailing her alleged mistreatment as she began work on a documentary on the singer, Allison posted a second time on Wednesday, reasserting her claims about Lizzo and saying others have privately shared their own experiences with her.

Allison first shared the post on her Instagram Story, and screenshotted the message and shared it on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

"To be clear," she wrote, "Since I've spoken out, I've had others privately share their very similar experiences, and I have also been affirmed by people who witnessed what I went through.”

Allison's message alleged, "Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other Black and brown women in the process. (Notice how the documentary ended up being directed by a cis white man.)"

The documentary was eventually released as Love, Lizzo in November 2022 on HBO Max. Doug Pray served as the director, with Lizzo credited as executive producer through her production company, Lizzobangers.

The initial director continued, "She is a narcissistic bully and has built her brand off of lies. I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process but quickly learned her image and 'message' was a curated façade."

"I stand with the dancers and anyone who has had similar experiences working with her and her team," she added. "These working conditions are not OK."

Allison’s latest claims follow a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, as well as several allegations from other former employees of the "Truth Hurts" singer.

Lizzo has yet to publicly respond to the allegations, but she continues to be in the spotlight. Her song "Pink" is prominently featured in the Barbie movie with two versions – the original and a "Bad Day" version. The Barbie soundtrack just debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind all-girl K-pop group NewJeans' 2nd EP Get Up.

When the news of the lawsuit against Lizzo broke, The Messenger reached out to the singer's attorneys and reps. None of the parties responded to the request for comment.