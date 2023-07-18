The countdown for new Doctor Who is on, but fans have been offered a new little taste of what's to come from the long-running franchise. In a series of new posters, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson make their debuts as the Fifteenth Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, and they're joined by a couple of very welcome friends from the past (or future — who knows with this show?). David Tennant is returning to the series alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, but Tennant will not once again be playing the Tenth Doctor. Instead, he'll play the Fourteenth Doctor, and if that doesn't make sense to you, that's the point.

"The Fourteenth Doctor," the series' Twitter account wrote along with the photo. "Why did this face come back? To say goodbye?"

David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' in new character poster BBCAmerica/Twitter

Donna Noble also got a new poster, and she's looking great. The tweet read, "If destiny exists, it's heading for Donna Noble..."

Catherine Tate returns to 'Doctor Who' in new character poster BBCAmerica/Twitter

Tennant and Tate will return in a series of specials to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, which will begin airing in November 2023. Those specials will also feature the final appearance of Bernard Cribbins as Donna's grandfather. Cribbins died in July 2022, just weeks after filming for the specials concluded.

At the end of the specials, Tennant will hand things over to Gatwa and new companion Ruby for the full season in 2024. See their character posters below!

Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the new doctor in 'Doctor Who' character poster BBCAmerica/Twitter

Millie Gibson debuts as the doctor's new companion Ruby Sunday in 'Doctor Who' character poster BBCAmerica/Twitter

Beginning with the specials, Russell T. Davies, who ran the show back at the beginning of its revival in 2005, is returning as showrunner, and the series will also be streaming in the U.S. on Disney+. Along with that change comes a few exciting American guest stars, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon. For anyone worried about how the current double strike might affect the series and any of its American cast, there's some good news: Filming for Season 15 concluded on July 14, 2023, which Davies confirmed on Instagram.