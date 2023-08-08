DJ Casper, Creator of No. 1 Hit ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Dead at 58

DJ Casper, known for his hit single "Cha Cha Slide" died on Monday. He was 58. The Chicago native, born Willie Perry Jr., was previously diagnosed with cancer, ABC7 reports. His wife confirmed the loss with the news station.
Casper first released "Cha Cha Slide" in 1998. The tune's official name was "Casper Slide Pt. 1." When the song became popular in fitness gyms, he updated it two years later with the title, "Casper Slide Pt. 2." That version garnered international success and reached No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart in 2004.
The Messenger reached out to Casper's wife, Kimberly Bradshaw, for comment.
In his final television interview, he opened up about creating the infamous single and shared an update on his health.
"When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's," he told ABC7 of the song. "From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from [local radio station] WGCI grabbed ahold of it."
Casper was proud of his career, which included touring with James Brown, adding, "I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics. It was something that everybody could do."
Unfortunately, his career hit a turning point when he was diagnosed with cancer.
"They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver," he said. "They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."
Despite his diagnosis, he was determined to keep going for as long as he could.
"I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less," Casper said. "If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go."
He encouraged others who were living with cancer to find encouragement in his hit single.
"Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you," he shared. "So, keep on doing the 'Cha Cha Slide.'"
