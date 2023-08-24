What’s On the Menu at Tiana’s Palace, Disneyland’s Newest Restaurant? - The Messenger
Entertainment.
What’s On the Menu at Tiana’s Palace, Disneyland’s Newest Restaurant?

The new 'Princess and the Frog'-inspired restaurant will feature all southern-style dishes

Charlotte Phillipp
General views of Disneyland, which reopened for guests on April 30th, on April 11, 2021 in Anaheim, California.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tiana's Palace is bringing a taste of New Orleans to Disneyland, as a new Princess and the Frog-inspired restaurant is set to open next month.

Inspired by the 2009 film, the theme park's newest restaurant will be located in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort in California. Southern-style dishes ranging from gumbo to desserts will be on the menu, according to USA Today.

The new Disneyland quick-serve fixture will feature five entrées, including two different sandwiches, a gumbo and a plant-based option.

Disneyland will ship in French bread from New Orleans for the beef po' boy sandwich, which also comes with house-made pickles. The plant-based seven greens gumbo is compatible with most diets, and guests can add on braised chicken or andouille sausage for some additional protein. The house gumbo will feature chicken, sausage and heirloom rice, with a muffuletta sandwich, cajun-spiced half chicken and gulf shrimp grits rounding out the rest of the main menu.

Per Disneyland standard, kid's meals will also be available, and those options include a baked chicken leg, baked macaroni and cheese or a ham and cheese sandwich.

Finally, the theme park is putting a new twist on its classic beignets and chicory coffee by introducing a lemon-glazed beignet with lemon filling as well as a cold brew coffee option.

Check out Tiana's Palace's full menu, available starting Sept. 7, at Disneyland.

