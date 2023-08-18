Disney Junior's Ariel, the upcoming animated musical series for preschoolers, has found its little mermaid. Mykal-Michelle Harris, best known for her roles in Raven's Home, mixed-ish and Big Little Lies, has been cast in the lead role of Ariel.

Harris' casting was announced Friday during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, along with the casting and character art for other major characters in Disney Junior's Ariel, which is swimming onto Disney Junior and Disney+ next year.

Additionally, Taye Diggs (All American, Rent) is joining the cast as Ariel's father, King Triton. Amber Riley (Glee) is voicing Ursula. Disney unveiled character art for Triton and Ursula during the Disney Junior event on Friday.

The cartoon, which was announced in June during the Annecy International Film Festival in France, follows 8-year-old Ariel and her mermaid pals Lucia (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro) and Fernie (Cruz Flateau) and her finned friend Flounder (Gracen Newton) as they embark on fun-filled adventures in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica.

Throughout the show, Ariel discovers treasures from the surface that she collects in her crystal cavern and uses to help solve problems. Ariel also has a magical mermaid tail that lights up, changes color and shimmers based on her emotions.

"We wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea," said Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior, when announcing the show earlier this summer.

The series aims to highlight Caribbean music, food, festivals, language, fashion and folklore, and a cultural consultant and a Caribbean music consultant are among the crew. In that regard, the show seems to be taking a page from Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

Disney Junior's Ariel will premiere in 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+.