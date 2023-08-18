‘Disney Junior’s Ariel’: Here’s Your First Look at the Adorable Character Art - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Disney Junior’s Ariel’: Here’s Your First Look at the Adorable Character Art

Plus, find out which actress is voicing the little mermaid herself

Published
Noelene Clark
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“Disney Junior’s Ariel”Disney Junior

Disney Junior's Ariel, the upcoming animated musical series for preschoolers, has found its little mermaid. Mykal-Michelle Harris, best known for her roles in Raven's Home, mixed-ish and Big Little Lies, has been cast in the lead role of Ariel.

Harris' casting was announced Friday during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, along with the casting and character art for other major characters in Disney Junior's Ariel, which is swimming onto Disney Junior and Disney+ next year.

Additionally, Taye Diggs (All American, Rent) is joining the cast as Ariel's father, King Triton. Amber Riley (Glee) is voicing Ursula. Disney unveiled character art for Triton and Ursula during the Disney Junior event on Friday.

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel.
Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel.Disney Jr.
Taye Diggs as King Triton.
Taye Diggs as King Triton.Disney Jr.
Amber Riley as Ursula.
Amber Riley as Ursula.Disney Jr.

The cartoon, which was announced in June during the Annecy International Film Festival in France, follows 8-year-old Ariel and her mermaid pals Lucia (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro) and  Fernie (Cruz Flateau) and her finned friend Flounder (Gracen Newton) as they embark on fun-filled adventures in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica.

Read More

Throughout the show, Ariel discovers treasures from the surface that she collects in her crystal cavern and uses to help solve problems. Ariel also has a magical mermaid tail that lights up, changes color and shimmers based on her emotions. 

"We wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea," said Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior, when announcing the show earlier this summer.

The series aims to highlight Caribbean music, food, festivals, language, fashion and folklore, and a cultural consultant and a Caribbean music consultant are among the crew. In that regard, the show seems to be taking a page from Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

Disney Junior's Ariel will premiere in 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.