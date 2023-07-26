Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Calls Out Company’s CEO Bob Iger Amid Industry Strikes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Calls Out Company’s CEO Bob Iger Amid Industry Strikes

The granddaughter of Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney had a pointed response for Iger, who called strikers 'not realistic' in their demands

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney, has some words for CEO Bob Iger.

During an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Disney was asked about Iger's comments on the writers and actors on strike, which included the head executive saying that protestors are "not realistic" in asking for better pay and working conditions. His comments were made from the Sun Valley Conference, otherwise known as the "summer camp for billionaires."

"If you spend too much time at the 'summer camp for billionaires' you're going to forget that there are other kinds of people in the world who aren't necessarily billionaires," Disney said. "And I think he forgot where he was and what the world is really like — which is easy to do, especially when you're on a private plane."

Abigail Disney, Bob Iger
Abigail Disney, Bob IgerJP Yim/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images
Read More

When asked if she believes that Iger should be replaced, Disney stopped short of saying yes.

"I really think it's time for businesses to reimagine what the point of a corporation is, and why a corporation exists, and if we're going to think of ourselves as a bunch of businesses creating livelihood for people, we need to rethink how we create those livelihoods," she said.

Disney has called Iger out in the past, penning a series of tweets in 2019 about the CEO's $65 million salary and encouraging a redistribution of that wealth.

"What on earth would be wrong with shifting some of the profits — the fruits of these employees' labor — to some folks other than those at the top?" she wrote.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.