Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney, has some words for CEO Bob Iger.

During an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Disney was asked about Iger's comments on the writers and actors on strike, which included the head executive saying that protestors are "not realistic" in asking for better pay and working conditions. His comments were made from the Sun Valley Conference, otherwise known as the "summer camp for billionaires."

"If you spend too much time at the 'summer camp for billionaires' you're going to forget that there are other kinds of people in the world who aren't necessarily billionaires," Disney said. "And I think he forgot where he was and what the world is really like — which is easy to do, especially when you're on a private plane."

Abigail Disney, Bob Iger JP Yim/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

When asked if she believes that Iger should be replaced, Disney stopped short of saying yes.

"I really think it's time for businesses to reimagine what the point of a corporation is, and why a corporation exists, and if we're going to think of ourselves as a bunch of businesses creating livelihood for people, we need to rethink how we create those livelihoods," she said.

Disney has called Iger out in the past, penning a series of tweets in 2019 about the CEO's $65 million salary and encouraging a redistribution of that wealth.

"What on earth would be wrong with shifting some of the profits — the fruits of these employees' labor — to some folks other than those at the top?" she wrote.