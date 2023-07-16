Disney Skirts Actors Strike By Having Theme Park Characters Walk ‘Haunted Mansion’ Red Carpet - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Disney Skirts Actors Strike By Having Theme Park Characters Walk ‘Haunted Mansion’ Red Carpet

It was the first major studio event held since SAG-AFTRA went on strike

Craig Rosen
Disney took a novel approach to the premiere of Haunted Mansion Saturday night at Disneyland.

With stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and others unable to attend the event due to SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, the studio had theme park characters walk the red carpet. The two-hour event was held in front of the park's ride that inspired the new film reboot.

Kurt Tocci attends the World Premiere of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'
Kurt Tocci attends the World Premiere of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Video posted on Twitter shows Snow White’s Evil Queen and Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent posing on the red carpet, as well as director Justin Simien, who sported a dramatic maroon velvet cape and black hat. Influencers also made appearances, including YouTube star Kurt Tocci, who dressed as one of the theme park attraction’s ghosts.

Simien, who attended the event along with the film’s producers, talked to press on the red carpet, explaining why he opted to attend the event.

“I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m just so proud of this cast and I’m so, so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the script, and so much of why I did this was to honor her words and to honor their work,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “If they can’t be here to speak for it, I felt like I had to be here to speak for it. It’s sad that they’re not here, at the same time, I totally support the reason why they’re not here. And I’m happy to be the one to ring the bell in their stead.”

He also noted that he finds the AI issues coming up in SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations to be “a very important thing to hammer home and to figure out.”

The film was later screened at the Hyperion Theater at California Adventure. Simien spoke to attendees from the stage, jokingly referencing the strike, thanking the Disney brass, as well as reminiscing about his onetime employment at the Magic Kingdom. “Obviously we’re here at a weird time in the industry, there’s some folks that aren’t here — of course I’m referring to the multiple walkouts on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Frankly I’m broiled by the drama this season. No, there’s some other things going on too,”

Several other studios and streamers have canceled their upcoming premieres, including the Oppenheimer opening that was set for Monday in New York.

