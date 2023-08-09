Disney Has a Whole Task Force Devoted to AI: Report

Three House of Mouse insiders have revealed to Reuters that the Walt Disney Company is creating a task force to explore artificial intelligence's present and potential usages across the entertainment behemoth, which doesn't just include film and TV production and platforms, but also theme park attractions, digital experiences and its advertising branch.

Although Reuters' sources claim that the task force was launched before the dual Hollywood strikes, the optics aren't great for Disney boss Bob Iger and co., who are currently in a standoff with the writers' union (WGA) and actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) with AI limitations and protections as one of both labor organizations' main sticking points. (Nearly half of Americans in a recent poll — in various industries, not just entertainment — indicated they perceive AI as an existential threat to our livelihoods.)

One of Reuters' sources stated that Disney, like other legacy media companies, is trying to figure out AI to avoid obsolescence and to cut costs (particularly for projects with ballooning budgets, like CGI-heavy franchise outputs from Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel and Indiana Jones). Another source, a former Imagineer, claimed that AI could be particularly beneficial for Disney's parks business and for enhancing the customer experience (for example, implementing machine learning to create free-roaming character-inspired robots that can interact with theme park guests).

Disney has multiple current job openings seeking candidates domestic and abroad with expertise and/or an interest in artificial intelligence, with open listings cropping up as recently as this month and as far back as mid-June.

Additionally, a slew of Machine Learning-adjacent roles are currently scattered throughout Disney's domestic hubs.

"AI research at Disney goes back a very long time and revolves around all the things you see being discussed today: Can we have something that helps us make movies, games, or conversational robots inside theme parks that people can talk to?" one executive who has worked with Disney told Reuters.

The Messenger contacted The Walt Disney Company's global publicity team for further comment on the AI task force.