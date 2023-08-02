Director Christopher Landon Teases ‘Scream 7’ Involvement: ‘A Lucky Number’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Director Christopher Landon Teases ‘Scream 7’ Involvement: ‘A Lucky Number’

'More to come...' the director behind 'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky' shared

Glenn Garner
Ghostface claims another victim in 2023’s Scream VIParamount Pictures

The Scream franchise appears to be changing hands once again.

On Wednesday, director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) basically confirmed rumors he will take over from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the fifth and sixth installments.

"Looks like 7 really is a lucky number. More to come..." Landon wrote on Twitter with a still of Ghostface from this year's Scream VI.

The Messenger has reached out to Paramount Pictures for comment.

Landon's tweet comes after rumors began swirling online over him following franchise stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Heather Matarazzo on Instagram.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett went out on a high note when Scream VI became the franchise's highest performer, grossing a record $108 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, the duo (who also directed Ready or Not and shorts for V/H/S) is busy with an upcoming Universal Pictures monster thriller, which also stars Barrera. Landon, on the other hand, has also directed Happy Death Day 2U and We Have a Ghost and even wrote on five of the Paranormal Activity movies.

Bettinelli-Olpin previously told Deadline "we hope" there will be a seventh film, adding at the Scream VI premiere in March: "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."

The first Scream (1996) was directed by Wes Craven, who returned for the following three installments before he died of a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

