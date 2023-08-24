Diplo is honoring his late mother Barbara Jean Pentz after announcing her death on Thursday.

"She was my first love, first woman in my life. Even as a grown man it's a cosmic gut punch to lose your mother," the DJ shared in an emotional Instagram tribute.

"When you grow up and you leave home, in a way it's sad to think but you know mother is always there. Even as a man — you would never call on your mom for things but you know somewhere deep inside that she would protect you," Diplo wrote alongside a carousel of photos of him and his mom from over the years.

Noting that she "really loved my art" even though "she didn't even understand it at all," the LSD artist added that "she gave me all the confidence in the world and she supported me with all her energy."

He also sweetly remembered how "she was on my MySpace promoting me as Djmom1."

Diplo and his mom Barbara Jean Diplo/Instagram

Diplo went on to write that his mom was able to spend time with his kids (he shares sons Lockett and Lazer with Kathyrn Lockhart and son Pace with Javon King) before she died. He also revealed his sister Amy had recently died.

"My sister died in July and I think she brought our family together more than we have ever been. My mom was suffering a lot in her soul but also her body was fighting a fight she wasn't going to win," he continued. "Momma knew me and my dad and my sister Kelly are OK. She knows we are good, we gave her that peace. My dad held her hand at the last breath. They been married since high school. We are safe but she needed to be with my sister Amy somewhere better. I miss you Barbara Jean, you were the brightest light in my life."

Friends like Brody Jenner, Orville Peck and DJ Vice issued their condolences in the comments sections, and fans were also quick to send messages of love and support to Diplo and his family.

The producer also shared a sweet tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing in part, "I hope someone will make me feel safe like you always did."