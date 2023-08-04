Dionne Warwick Praises Doja Cat’s Use of Her Sample in ‘Paint the Town Red’

Dionne Warwick is giving Doja Cat all the praise!

On Friday, the legendary singer took to Instagram to share her excitement for the rapper's new release of "Paint the Town Red," which features a sample of Warwick's classic "Walk on By."

"I wanted to say, I think it's wonderful that these youngsters who are recording today had decided to listen to some really good stuff of the old folks," Warwick said in her video. "Those that been recording for well over 20, 30, 40, 50 years and making decisions that good music plays a very important part. So I'm thrilled that you're discovering us, that you're keeping us alive."

"Did you know that Doja Cat's recording is gonna be released today?" she continued. "Now listen, all through the recording is a song that she sampled and [I'm] somehow quite familiar with — I must say that and I certainly hope you are too. This little thing called 'Walk on By.' Yeah, I am all through that recording which is very nice of her to do. I certainly do hope this is lucky and good to her as it has been to me."

"Walk on By" earned Warwick her first Grammy nomination. The song was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

Doja Cat responded to Warwick's video, saying, "Thank you Dionne you’re a blessing." Fans were also quick to react to the new release ... with mixed feelings.

"Doja Cat took Dionne Warwick’s greatest song and did that? How disappointing," one user wrote on Twitter. "Epic fail."

"This is what they mean when they say some music is timeless," another user wrote. "Doja cat sampling Dionne Warwick."

Last month, the "Say So" rapper rocked a bald head and a white tank top featuring the words, "F--- you you f---ing f--" on the cover of V Magazine and spoke about shedding her pop star persona as well as the direction she's chosen for her upcoming untitled album.

Doja Cat said she's shifting away from lighter dance songs in favor of music with a message.

"I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release," she said, referring to her latest hit albums Planet Her and Hot Pink. "I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am."

But now, with that popularity, she hopes to pivot into "making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me."

The Grammy winner's first North American arena tour, The Scarlet Tour, will kick off on October 31.