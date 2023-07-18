Why a Dinner With Tom Cruise Convinced Jake Johnson He Didn’t Want to Be an A-List Actor

The mystique of Tom Cruise is something to behold – just ask Jake Johnson.

"I went to dinner with Tom Cruise in Africa when we were doing The Mummy," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had an entire meal and I couldn’t believe that people didn’t approach him."

However, Johnson soon found out that the entire thing had been carefully orchestrated.

"When we walk out, his security makes an announcement," the Minx star continued. "The restaurant stops operation, they all follow outside and line up. He takes a photo with everybody. We found out later they’d told the staff, 'Let him enjoy his meal and then he’ll take all your photos.'"

In addition to being quite the scene to witness, Johnson explained that the experience taught him a major lesson about fame.

"That was it for me. I don’t want that," he said. "I love being a highly respected second-tier player. I love being next to Michael Jordan, but I don’t want his shots."

Granted, it's not because the shots haven't been offered. Johnson detailed a specific time in his career when his star power was quickly ascending, and he made the call to hit pause.

"There was a funny moment during the [2014's] Let’s Be Cops era, when that movie was making a ton of money and New Girl was really popular," he said. "I had a lot of meetings with studios and saw slates, and they were asking what I wanted and what my path was. So, I had a big sit-down with my agents because my wife was pregnant. The kids were coming. I hadn't stopped working in three years. It didn't feel right. I wasn't into it."

Ultimately, it represented a major turning point in Johnson's career, as he explained, "That was the moment everything got pulled back, and I haven't said yes to a studio lead."