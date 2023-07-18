Why a Dinner With Tom Cruise Convinced Jake Johnson He Didn’t Want to Be an A-List Actor

The mystique of Tom Cruise is something to behold – just ask Jake Johnson.
"I went to dinner with Tom Cruise in Africa when we were doing The Mummy," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had an entire meal and I couldn’t believe that people didn’t approach him."
However, Johnson soon found out that the entire thing had been carefully orchestrated.
"When we walk out, his security makes an announcement," the Minx star continued. "The restaurant stops operation, they all follow outside and line up. He takes a photo with everybody. We found out later they’d told the staff, 'Let him enjoy his meal and then he’ll take all your photos.'"
- Tom Cruise on Why He Filmed Motorcycle Stunt on First Day of Shooting ‘Mission: Impossible’
- Tom Cruise Wants to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Until He’s 80
- Tom Cruise Jokes That Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Installment Will Be ‘A Musical’
- Will Smith and Kevin Hart Reveal Strange Quirk They’ve Noticed About Tom Cruise
- The Guy Behind Deep Fake Tom Cruise on Turning a Setback into Stardom
In addition to being quite the scene to witness, Johnson explained that the experience taught him a major lesson about fame.
"That was it for me. I don’t want that," he said. "I love being a highly respected second-tier player. I love being next to Michael Jordan, but I don’t want his shots."
Granted, it's not because the shots haven't been offered. Johnson detailed a specific time in his career when his star power was quickly ascending, and he made the call to hit pause.
"There was a funny moment during the [2014's] Let’s Be Cops era, when that movie was making a ton of money and New Girl was really popular," he said. "I had a lot of meetings with studios and saw slates, and they were asking what I wanted and what my path was. So, I had a big sit-down with my agents because my wife was pregnant. The kids were coming. I hadn't stopped working in three years. It didn't feel right. I wasn't into it."
Ultimately, it represented a major turning point in Johnson's career, as he explained, "That was the moment everything got pulled back, and I haven't said yes to a studio lead."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment