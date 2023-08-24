Two years after Fifth Harmony disbanded in 2018, Dinah Jane took her own step away from the spotlight.

At the time, she was battling disappointment that had evolved into depression during the coronavirus pandemic. But after taking time to focus on her health, she's back with a new outlook on life — and a new single, "Ya Ya."

"It feels like a rebirth for me personally," Dinah exclusively tells The Messenger. "Just jumping back into it, I didn't realize a long time ago how much I did because I was doing so much at the same time, that coming back into it I'm very proud of the hustle that I'm on. I'm just enjoying the whole process of every moment."

The former X Factor contestant continues, "Whether it's just 'Ya Ya' the record itself, or just finally being out there. This time around, it hits different. I feel like it's more purposeful this time around. I don't feel so robotic, and I'm just being ultimately a hundred percent myself this time around. So it's special. It's a very, very special time right now for me, and I'm just so happy. So happy with what I'm creating."

Looking back at how she coped with her depression, Dinah — who is also about to embark on a Brazilian tour followed by an EP release this Fall — confesses that she was hesitant to open up about her journey.

"I remember baring that memory a little bit of not wanting to... that was just a memory that I don't ever want to experience again," she shares. "But then I didn't realize that me being honest of being depressed and me sharing my honesty, it's also a beautiful part of my journey, something that I shouldn't tuck away so quickly."

In fact, she says she realized how she can help others by telling her story.

"I feel like there's a lot of women out there or people who could relate, or people who would've never thought that someone who's in a position like me would ever experience something such as that. And it's real, and it exists," says Dinah. "At some point, everyone has those rock bottom moments where they're just like, 'This isn't for me. I don't want to do any of this.'"

As for what served as her breaking point, Dinah reveals, "What really pushed me away and made me depressed, I want to say it was actually people closest to me, like family. I would say as hardcore, family-oriented I was, it also became my biggest downfall. I was just so used to being such a yes person to everyone and anybody in my life that eventually that trait about myself kind of caught up to me."

Dinah Jane stars in the music video for her 2023 single 'Ya Ya.' Dinah Jane/YouTube

"I was tired of suffering in the darkness, was tired of putting people before me," Dinah adds. "I was tired of not being enough, whether it was my relationship with my family or intimate relationships, I just felt like I wasn't enough in anything and every element in my life. So, completely running away from music was kind of eye-opening."

The "Tell Me" (feat. Tone Smith) singer also says that during her time away, "I found out a lot about myself. I learned new things about myself in that pause. I wanted to be regular. I wanted to cry. I wanted to be human, brave, cry, scream, run. I lived such a perfect lifestyle in the public eye that I wanted to be the total opposite and actually feel something."

"And if that's what it took was to completely run away from this industry and just try to gain better clarity and understand what value I have, then I would've taken it. So those days, I'm so glad I overcame that hump. I didn't think I was ever going to get back up, but it really took a strong — I want to say a handful of friends to carry me. I mean, I lost my family in the process. They didn't quite understand my decisions of wanting to not want this anymore or a relationship, knowing where I didn't belong in, but I still did it anyways cause that's what felt good."

The singer recalls having "probably less than five people that were there to help me, uplift me, and anytime I wanted to run, they were the first people to catch me. They're kind of the ones that made me open up my eyes. They had the most patience... I'm very grateful for the friends that were there, willing to catch me with no hesitation."

Thankfully, Dinah says that she has since rekindled things with her parents and siblings, learning that "sometimes being the oldest daughter, you don't always have to be on. Sometimes you don't have to have the pressure of those high expectations that they expect of you. And sometimes it's okay. It's all about communication."

Her former Fifth Harmony members, whom she refers to as her "sisters," also supported the release of her new single. Ally Brooke was even present at the release party. However, Dinah notes that the girl group had no clue what she was privately battling.

"I never voiced it," she shares. "I remember, I don't want to say who, but she reached out to me and I hadn't talked to her in years. Just to hear from someone and have that assurance, that comfort, like 'Girl, you're going to be fine. It's okay.'"

Dinah adds, "Forgiveness also comes in the process of real, genuine love and noticing the chemistry that you've had before with your bandmates, or even still having it speaks volume of their character as women. I'm very, very grateful for their love and their friendship, even reaching out to me and checking on me in times like that."

As for a reunion, Dinah makes it clear she doesn't want to "pressure" anyone. Although, she states, "In their own time, whenever they're ready I know that door is always open for us."