Diddy Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Love Saying Her ‘First Words’

The latest milestone for Sean "Diddy" Combs' 7-month-old daughter is making him a "proud dad."
The media mogul posted an Instagram video of Love Sean Combs and her mother, Dana Tran, playing together. In the clip, Love can be heard repeating "Da Da."
Diddy shared his reaction in the post's caption, writing, "Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!! Let's go TWIN FLAME!!!!"
He hinted that he had bragging rights over Love's accomplishment, adding, "I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love."
Diddy revealed that he welcomed baby Love in December 2022, making him a father of seven.
"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted at the time. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
The rapper is also a father to twin girls Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, Justin, 29, and Quincy, 31.
In 2020, Diddy opened up about being a single father on Naomi Campbell's No Filter with Naomi as he reflected on the 2018 death of Kim Porter, the mother of Quincy, D'Lila, Jessie and King.
"Losing Kim and now being a single father of six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their future. I know how rough it is out there," he said at the time. "They're now part of the family business. They're now ready to step up and be leaders."
