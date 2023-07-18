How Diddy Is Building His Empire: From New Online Marketplace to Cannabis 

Sean "Diddy" Combs recently launched a new online marketplace with the aim to feature exclusively Black-owned businesses, the latest addition to his growing portfolio. The marketplace, Empower Global, operates under Combs' newly rebranded parent company Combs Global, and rings in the next era for the rapper turned businessman.

Combs' non-music ventures began in 2007 when he partnered with vodka maker Ciroc, but after filing a discrimination lawsuit against British parent company Diageo in May and cutting ties with the alcohol giant last month, he's carving out a diversified business plan for the future. Beyond music, here's how Diddy makes his millions.

Betting on cannabis

Late last year, Combs agreed to purchase cannabis operations in three states for $185 million. He's acquiring the operations from two of the largest cannabis companies in the country, Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc. The deal includes four retail stores and one production facility in New York, three retail stores and one production facility in Massachusetts, and two retail stores and one production facility in Illinois. "Owning the entire process — from growing and manufacturing to marketing, retail, and wholesale distribution — is a historic win for the culture that will allow us to empower diverse leaders throughout the ecosystem and be bold advocates for inclusion," Combs said in a statement at the time.

Investing in campuses and creatives

Speaking of big investments, last year, Combs also invested $2 million in REC Philly, a coworking space that bills itself as "part creative incubator, part creative agency," helping the company to expand to Miami. Meanwhile, he's expanded his Capital Preparatory charter schools to now include campuses in the Bronx and Hartford. Combs is also a major investor in PlayVS, a competitive gaming platform for organizing high school e-sports.

Selling consumer goods

Combs is no stranger to clothes or consumer packaged goods. He founded his fashion and lifestyle company Sean John in 1998, which would go on to sell everything from sportswear to suits and outerwear to underwear. In 2015, Combs expanded into the CPG space with a sports beverage. He joined forces with Mark Wahlberg and businessman Ronald Burkle to purchase a majority holding in Aquahydrate, a zero-calorie drink for athletes.

Trying TV

Combs founded Revolt TV, a digital television network, in 2012. Revolt includes original programming based around hip-hop, lifestyle and social justice.