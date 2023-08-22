Diddy Announces First Album in 13 Years with Star-Studded Guests - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Diddy Announces First Album in 13 Years with Star-Studded Guests

'I'm coming with something where you can listen to your heart ... listen to the way you feel,' the famed rapper-producer said

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs is in his love era.

On Tuesday, the famed R&B rapper and producer announced his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid — his first solo project since 2010's Last Train to Paris — is set for a Sept. 15 release.

"I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off the Grid," Diddy wrote on Instagram, alongside a documentary-style trailer that features raw footage of him dancing with late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, holding his 10-month-old daughter, Love Sean Combs, and plenty of emotional moments in and out of the studio.

"Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I've had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is," Diddy asks at the beginning of the trailer. "Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don't have to do? My heart has been broken. I've still got that question of, like, 'Am I ever gonna love again?'"

"Sometimes you have to go through the dark to manifest/Sometimes you got to smile through the agony and the stress," he raps. "My feet aint' been on the ground/I'm flying and landing jets/The world will never get another me/I ain't the sh-- if God ain't impressed."

The trailer also features footage and possible collaborations with fellow artists, including Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, 21 Savage, French Montana and more.

"I'm coming with something where you can listen to your heart ... listen to the way you feel," said Diddy. "I had to go off the grid to really lock in. I was so addicted to my phone, so addicted to my work, so addicted to the bullsh--."

To conclude the clip, Diddy — who has been featured on several singles over the years — added: "I'm making a record like I'm living a second chance at life and I don't know when it's going to end ... this is my life, my legacy. I'm not leaving here until the world is changed."

