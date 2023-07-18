Did Universal Studios Trim Trees Where Strikers Are Protesting? - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Did Universal Studios Trim Trees Where Strikers Are Protesting?

Images outside of Universal Studios showing trimmed trees quickly went viral as the writers' and actors' strikes continue amidst high temperatures

Thea Glassman
Is Universal Studios throwing some shade by cutting out shade? As writers enter the tenth week of their strike and actors follows suit, picketing in LA's spiking summer temperatures just got a whole lot harder.

Comedian Chris Stephens shared a photo outside of Universal Studios, which shows that the trees had been thoroughly trimmed alongside where picketers have been protesting.

"Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week," Stephens wrote on July 17.

Members of the entertainment industry chimed in to question the timing of the tree trimming, with Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman, tweeting: "In addition to how cruel this is to humans, this is also really bad for the trees."

Writer and director Eric Haywood added, "Can definitely confirm I saw this today. The studios always want to insist they’re not the bad guys but somehow manage to keep doing supervillain sh-t." He also shared a photo of what the trees look like before being pruned, as a means of comparison.

Universal Studios did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Earlier this month, studio executives spoke to Deadline about their strategy for handling the ongoing strike. “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” one executive said. Another insider called their tactics “a cruel but necessary evil.”

