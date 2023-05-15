Did the ‘Succession’ Siblings Just Decide the Whole Country’s Fate Because of a Family Spat?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession, titled "America Decides."

Sometimes it's important for Succession to remind us that almost all of its leading characters are horrible, unredeemable people. They are not nice. They do not use their immeasurable wealth for the good of anyone other than themselves, and they don't even always do that well.

Sunday night's episode, titled "America Decides," is the perfect reminder of their blithe malevolence, just in time for the series' last two episodes ever. The Roys are purely self-involved, and it plays out in all of the things they do, including, potentially, deciding the fate of the whole United States of America based on a likely ill-advised business decision.

In the episode, Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk) is the far-right candidate who vaguely resembles an aspiring dictator, and Daniel Jiménez (Elliot Villar) is the democrat who refuses to do deals with the Roys. That means Mencken has the support Roman (Kieran Culkin), who follows in his late father Logan's (Brian Cox) footsteps in that regard, while Shiv (Sarah Snook) supports Jimenez and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) mostly supports Jiménez - simply because it serves his own interests, of course. Meanwhile Connor (Alan Ruck) only supports himself and may very well be the only one, based on his poor election night returns.

Despite their differences of opinion, all of the siblings are on hand at ATN headquarters while Tom (Matthew McFadyen) oversees the newsroom as election results come in. The election is incredibly close, and it is going to come down to the last few key states before the presidency can be decided. The big problem arises when a fire breaks out (or is intentionally set) at a vote counting center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and no one can agree which side those burned votes would have favored.

That's when the siblings and Tom start to consider their calls. Tom is, at first, determined to do everything by the book, but the Roys have other ideas. Roman and Kendall are desperate to kill the deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and Mencken promises that if ATN comes to his aid, he will kill the deal. Shiv claims the same thing about Jiménez, but only after pretending to call and ask (she's still working Matsson to push the deal through). Kendall is able to spot her lie with one quick call of his own, and her betrayal quickly comes to light. The real nail in her coffin comes when she picks a mid-argument moment amid the already-chaotic and -exhausting evening to tell Tom she is pregnant. Suddenly Roman, Kendall, and Tom are all angry enough to call the election before all the data is in. According to ATN, then, Mencken is the new president-elect.

It's nonsense, of course, that just because one news organization calls an election without all of the results, that person gets to be president. But the point here is that it doesn't matter. ATN has called it for Mencken, so Mencken can claim a win and call the whole election into question if the numbers don't quite add up. He has made it very clear to Roman that he is less interested in actually winning than the narrative of winning, and now it kind of sounds like he's lied to the Roys in order to get them to help him with that narrative. Roman's great at squirming out of sticky situations, but Kendall looks almost scared as he watches Mencken's very pointed acceptance speech.

"To my critics: I am not a demagogue. I am a defender of democracy, but democracy, it has this tendency, that we have to beware, to become mere transaction. I give you this, you give me that. I come begging for your vote, welfare checkbook out, crowning the welfare kings and queens until everyone's become a little tyrant, crowned by the state," he says in a chilling monologue. "The model that I follow isn't from the scorched marketplace, where cunning men haggle for the best price. That's not me. The democracy I believe in is where a leader emerged from the people, willed almost into being, brought forth by the great sweetness of the virtue of the combined wisdom of the good people of this republic. Don't we long sometimes for something clean, once in this polluted land? That's what I hope to bring, not something grubby with compromise. Something clean and true and refreshing. Something proud and pure."

Kendall takes all that to mean they can do business with the guy, but it almost feels more like a warning shot to the folks who've just bargained away their warning credibility for the best price. With two episodes left (but possibly three months of legal issues ahead of them after prematurely calling the election), it's beginning to feel more and more like this show will end with not a single Roy on top of anything. And if we're being honest, that's probably a good thing.

In the post-episode featurette, creator Jesse Armstrong explained that the writers were inspired by America's history of extremely close, occasionally questionable presidential elections, citing the events of the 2000 and 2016 races. He wanted to explore people's "political instincts" and had political advisors in the room to help them arrive at the idea of the fire in Milwaukee. "These unbelievably close election moments kind of keep on coming in the U.S., so it felt legitimate to have another one," he said.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin added that, to Roman, it doesn't matter who the president is. "The president's the president. Who cares? What's best for us?" he explained. "It's really nice for me to show up to work and play the character when Roman has one clear objective and focus. This is how it is. Just call it. That was a lot of fun to play."

Snook, meanwhile, said she doesn't think any of the characters actually want Mencken to be president. "I mean, yes, Shiv is being clandestine about her intentions, but at the same time, that's exactly what [Roman is] doing. He's like, 'I want Mencken to win, so I can be top dog, I can be CEO, I can have the power.' I was like, cool, that's fine, except it's Mencken. Jeryd Mencken," Snook said. "It's convenient that it's an altruistic side for her. Let's remember, she's not an altruist, but she does believe in democracy and dictators not being president."

No matter which way this all plays out, it's going to be bad news for at least one Roy, if not the entire rotten bunch, as this decision plays out.

As Armstrong teased on the official Succession podcast, "They don't elect the president. The president will be elected by the electoral college after a legal fight, which is not over at the end of this episode."

Succession airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.